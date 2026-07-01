Mark Pope says Kentucky could add two more non-conference games to 2026-27 schedule

Kentucky men’s basketball’s 2026-27 schedule is nearly complete. Head coach Mark Pope says he’d like to add a couple more games before he can put a bow on it.

As of the first day of July, Kentucky is up to 30 games for next season. 18 of those are SEC games that will be announced at some point this summer. The remaining 12 are non-conference battles. But beginning with the 2026-27 campaign, teams are now allowed to play as many as 32 regular-season games.

That’s not quite the 40-game schedule that Pope wants, but it’s a start. And it sounds like he fully plans on taking advantage of that new rule with the addition of two more non-conference matchups for the fall.

“We have a couple of games we’re trying to finalize. We’ll see how those play out,” Pope told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports this week. “Nick Robinson (Director of Men’s Basketball Operations) leads our scheduling and he’s been incredible. I think we were third-hardest schedule and fourth-hardest schedule the last two years. We’ve had the second-hardest schedule over the course of the last two years in the country. Nick is working hard to continue that.”

Pope isn’t just pulling those strength of schedule rankings out of thin air, either. Per KenPom, Kentucky had the third-toughest schedule in 2024-25 and the fourth-toughest in 2025-26. It’s shaping up to be another top-five schedule in the country in 2026-27, too.

“I love these big-name, big-emotion non-conference opponents that we play,” Pope said. “I think we’re two games away from being done.”

The Wildcats already have Kansas, Indiana, Virginia, Louisville, and North Carolina on the non-conference slate — five teams that will be ranked or will land just outside the top 25 once the season rolls around. That 18-game SEC schedule will be anything but a cakewalk, too. In a separate video from this week previewing the league, Rothstein said he’d be surprised if fewer than 11 SEC teams make the NCAA Tournament. There won’t be any nights off for the Wildcats once conference play begins.

But how will Kentucky fill those two remaining holes in the schedule? It’s probably best not to expect championship-caliber opponents. UK’s other seven non-conference opponents on the docket right now are Manhattan, James Madison, Northern Arizona, Grambling State, Bryant, Sacred Heart, and Gardner-Webb. All of those games will be at Rupp Arena.

It’s possible another marquee game or two could be added, but the two open schedule spots will likely be filled by a similar level of competition.

“Nick’s probably trying to push that (adding two more big-name opponents). I might try and temper him a little bit,” Pope said. “We don’t need to be number one hardest schedule by a mile, right? I’m fine being in the top five. We’ll figure out where that is. Our schedule every year is tremendous and it certainly is shaping up to be that this year also.”

In the same interview with Rothstein, Pope teased the possibility of a future home-and-home series with Rick Pitino’s St. John’s program, but that feels like a 2027-28 matchup at the earliest. We’ll just have to wait and see how those two final schedule spots play out.