Mark Pope says Kentucky is 'really active' in recruiting final roster piece: 'We're still fully engaged'

Will Kentucky add a 15th player to its roster in 2026-27? Mark Pope says the Wildcats are in hot pursuit — but will only pull the trigger if it makes sense.

We know the program has been involved with Serbian star Nikola Kusturica and ’27 four-star reclass candidate Caleb Ourigou, who are trending toward UCLA and Arkansas, respectively, a sign that Pope wasn’t firm on the 14 players already in Lexington. Now, it’s coming from the horse’s mouth that another addition is on the table.

“Well, we have a spot open,” Pope told Jon Rothstein this week. “And there are a lot of intriguing things going on that are all pointed in very, very different directions.”

Kam Williams and Franck Kepnang have been sidelined from the start of summer workouts while Reece Potter has also missed some time, multiple sources tell KSR. Do you look for shooting and scoring help if you’re even remotely concerned about Williams’ foot and return-to-play timeline? Or do you add frontcourt depth for Kepnang injury insurance, knowing the seventh-year big is averaging 18.5 games played per season over his career?

Five-star pledge Ryan Hampton is reclass-eligible coming from 2027 — maybe you just bring him up?

Point being, the options are out there with multiple angles to attack, depending on how Pope wants to move forward. He won’t show his hand, obviously, but the third-year coach says the Wildcats are being aggressive as they look to put a bow on what they hope to be a title-contending roster.

What they won’t risk, however, is adding a piece that could mess up the other 14. They’re interested, but the fit has to be right.

“We’re still really active in recruiting right now, but it’s going to be the right piece at the right time,” Pope said. “And we’ll see if that happens, but we’re still fully engaged.”

Where else could he be looking? Well, he says he’s getting ready to head to Türkiye for the FIBA U17 World Cup, where several current and potential targets are playing for USA Basketball and other participating countries.

“I’m going to do some recruiting in Istanbul, and Lee Anne is going to hopefully make that trip with me,” he said.

Will he bring someone back to Lexington with him?

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