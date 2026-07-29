Mark Pope says Kentucky is 'really considering' international staff hire, recently met with 'high-profile' candidate

Mark Pope is not done shaking up his coaching staff with one more spot to fill entering year three at Kentucky. Alvin Brooks III and Jason Hart are out, but only Mo Williams is in — for now, at least.

He’s said in the past he’s in no rush to make a hire because “this group is functioning at a high level,” with director of operations Nick Robinson stepping up for on-court work this summer while also handling some recruiting duties. It also helps that Williams has been a star in his role alongside returning vets Cody Fueger and Mark Fox.

But when he finds the right fit, Pope will pull the trigger, with those conversations ongoing well into late July.

What’s he looking for in that role? In an appearance on The Alan Cutler Show this week, Pope was asked about international recruiting and the influx of overseas talent taking over college basketball, and whether that’s changed his approach or candidate pool.

That answer was a resounding yes.

“You’re not wrong,” Pope told Cutler. “It’s something we’re really considering.”

For starters, talent is no longer limited to high school basketball and the transfer portal. It hasn’t always been, obviously — others have dabbled in international recruiting for decades — but now, just about every roster in college basketball has at least one former overseas pro.

If you’re going to swim in those waters, why not find someone who specializes in that area?

“I think in the last 40 years, just tapping into Europe has been something that’s really important,” he continued. “You’re seeing it have some real success — Illinois is the poster child right now for having international success, and before them, it was Gonzaga. Before them, it was Saint Mary’s, right? Kind of setting these trend lines for having heavy, heavy, heavy international influence on their teams. So that’s something that we’re heavily, heavily considering right now.”

But there is a difference between needing one or two pieces each cycle, at most, and building a team that more closely resembles a EuroLeague powerhouse, as the Fighting Illini are doing in Champaign.

Or LSU, who is blatantly pushing back on NCAA rules by hiring grown-freaking-men to suit up in college under Will Wade. Their official roster lists just four players at this stage, but they’ve taken commitments from players who have been drafted, signed NBA contracts and/or been multi-year EuroLeague contributors.

If the Tigers win in court and can compete with players who would otherwise be declared ineligible, Pope must be flexible enough to pursue that nontraditional talent.

“I’ll be 100 percent frank with you — I think what LSU has done is going to be really interesting,” he said. “They’ve really pushed the envelope with the NCAA right now and they’re in a position where I think they’re gonna end up having to challenge a lot of existing rules with the NCAA. That’s going to be very telling. It’s going to be very telling with us, whether you feel like you absolutely have to have an international coach or you don’t. If this turns into a thing where a 28-year-old, six-year EuroLeague veteran can find their way back to college, and that’s the rules that we’re playing by, then it’s going to be ever more important that you have a heavy international influence on your staff.”

What happens if players who should be ruled ineligible by the book end up being ruled ineligible by the NCAA? Well, then there is less pressure to land a superstar international recruiter.

At that point, you hire someone with connections elsewhere or an outside specialty to complement the guys you’ve already brought in. He’s got his options — including one high-profile international option he just met with last week.

“If the NCAA pulls back and says, ‘No, that’s not the way that it’s running,’ and it’s more status quo, then the pressure to do that would be less,” Pope said. “I’ve been interviewing coaches for the last two months and I’ve gone through a list of international guys that I really liked, that are really talented — I just actually had an interview last week. I’m not going to give you the name, but a big-time, high-profile international coach. So we’re kind of dancing right now, trying to see which way the NCAA is going to go and how our staff is going to fill out.

“But, definitely, your question and your thought is not without merit.”