Mark Pope sees lottery pick potential on Santa Clara's roster

Things have been mostly quiet around Kentucky Basketball since Selection Sunday. Mark Pope was silent for over 24 hours after the NCAA bracket reveal, and he may not take questions until Kentucky’s mandatory NCAA press conference on Thursday.

However, he and his team couldn’t completely isolate on Monday because Pope had his weekly radio show with Tom Leach. On the show, Pope explained his decision to break Selection Sunday tradition with silence, saying it was the only moment all season when it was “just us.”

Looking ahead, Pope didn’t have a lot to say about the road ahead, but he shared a brief scouting report on Santa Clara at the beginning of the show.

“Their team is a great team,” Pope said of Kentucky’s first-round opponent. “They have tremendous length. They’re shooting the ball at a tremendous clip. They’ll put five guys on the floor that all really shoot it. Their backcourt is lethal from two. They play a lot of Barkley basketball. They’re starting three is 6-7, really physical, is almost 60% from two, and shooting a good percentage from three, and just big. He’s just size-wise.”

He was talking about Elijah Mahi, a First Team All-WCC selection this year, although the whole frontcourt has Pope’s attention.

“Their front line three, four, and five is so big, and their guards are really effective to get downhill and score from eight feet, just as well as from the three-point line. So a good team. They’ve earned their way into the NCAA tournament. Every team that you play here is going to be really, really good. And so it’s gonna be a great challenge for us to can’t wait to get to it.”

Lottery potential in Allen Graves

Allen Graves is another player to watch. Graves is one of Santa Clara’s other First Team All-WCC selections (there are three), and the WCC’s Sixth Man and Freshman of the Year. However, he slipped under the radar coming out of high school, which is how he ended up playing for Herb Sendek at Santa Clara this year.

Pope noted Sendek’s knack for finding talent on the recruiting trail

“Herb does an unbelievable job developing his players,” Pope explained. “One, they do a great job finding guys. You know, they have a couple players on their team right now that, you know, are getting a ton of NBA attention that are playing at an elite, elite level, that just a year ago were not even really in a recruiting picture. He’s gone and recruited some gem. They’ve done a nice job.”

Then, a prediction for Graves in the near future.

“He was not highly-recruited, but, you know, now, at some point here in the next year or two, he is going to be projected as a lottery pick. He’s shooting 41% from the three-point line and has just tremendous numbers. He’s really mobile. He’s a good player. So, like I said, they’re good.”

Watch Allen Graves’ highlight reel