Mark Pope sees positives and negatives with NCAA's new 5-for-5 rule

Eligibility changes are coming to college athletics. What does Mark Pope think about the new rules in this ever-changing landscape?

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad,” Pope told Maggie Davis this week on BBN Tonight. “It’s just a different rule.”

The rule in question is the new 5-for-5 plan, which the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved last month. According to the organization, this rule change now permits “Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.” Gone are the days of redshirts and extension waivers (barring just a handful of exceptions).

Once you make it to college, you have five years to play five seasons of athletics — plain and simple(ish).

Pope sees the positives in this decision. Primarily, he believes it could help Kentucky’s (and other teams’) future rosters. Current Wildcats such as Milan Momcilovic and Justin McBride go into the 2026-27 season as fourth-year college players. Under the old rules, this would be their final season. But now they can play again in 2027-28. Ideally, this rule change will keep good talent in college longer than before. That’s good for the sports.

“If you think about some of the players on our roster, the chance, the possibility of having them for next year is exciting for us,” Pope said.

But Pope also sees some negatives with the 5-for-5. Adding a year of eligibility helps retain college talent, but it also makes it tougher for high school prospects to find college homes. There are going to be fewer roster spots available for high schoolers. Coaches will usually prefer the veteran experience over the youth, unless the youth is a no-doubt NBA talent.

“You think about every current roster now and every single player on every roster in America, with very few exceptions, is going to get to play at least one more year,” Pope said. “That has a massive impact on your recruiting of high school kids, much like COVID did, because you have a chance to get a fifth-year player and veteran players are really good so it kind of limits you in some ways to chasing the most high-profile, uber-talented, developed-physically players that can come step in and compete at the highest level of college right now.”

That angle seems to be Pope’s biggest gripe with it. But that’s the new cost of being in this business.

“The 5-for-5, I think every player in college basketball loves it,” Pope continued. “I think coaches love it. I do think there are some consequences. By our count, every year you’ll have about 250 less players that actually ever have the opportunity to play Division I college basketball, so there’s a cost there too.

“So I don’t think it’s a benefit or a harm to Kentucky, it’s just the new rules that we get to work in.”