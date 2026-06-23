Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+
50% off your first year
then billed annually
KSR+
+
One subscription: The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

KSR Basketball

Mark Pope sees shades of SGA in Alex Wilkins, Julius Randle in Justin McBride

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
6h0members liked this
Kentucky men's basketball guard Alex Wilkins | Chet White, UK Athletics
Kentucky men's basketball guard Alex Wilkins | Chet White, UK Athletics

We’re only in week two of summer practice for Kentucky men’s basketball, but that’s been more than enough time for head coach Mark Pope to get a feel for what his group is like ahead of the 2026-27 season.

In a video posted by the UK Sports Network on Tuesday, Pope was asked to briefly and quickly describe all 14 of the Wildcats on the roster. The highlights? Some interesting player comparisons, for starters.

Pope sees shades of two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Alex Wilkins’ game — and he’s not the first person to make that comp since Wilkins signed with Kentucky, either. Pope also sees some Julius Randle in Justin McBride as a skilled four-man with plenty of physicality. Even more interesting, however, was Pope mentioning Ousmane N’Diaye in the same sentence as Usain Bolt. We can only assume he’s saying N’Diaye has elite-level speed, but that’s a fun one to think about.

“We got everybody on campus, and that was a challenge, especially with Ousmane,” Pope said about his group as a whole. “But this team has a great spirit about them. It’s gonna be a fun team to watch.”

You can read through all of Pope’s player quips below. Heads up: his take on the Hawthorne brothers looks confusing on paper, but it sounds like he’s just saying that Braydon (who is the oldest of the two) has more of the little brother feel compared to Zyon. Or maybe he got tongue-tied. Who knows. Regardless, you can hear Pope say it himself by watching the video at the bottom of this article.

Members only · one like per member

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

KSR+ Recommendations

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

2026-06-23
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+