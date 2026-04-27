Mark Pope set to visit Top 10 2027 recruit Ryan Hampton on Monday
Mark Pope isn’t only recruiting in the transfer portal — he’s got his eyes on another highly-ranked high schooler.
According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Pope and members of his coaching staff are set to visit four-star 2027 recruit Ryan Hampton for an in-person meeting at his home on Monday. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Hampton is considered the No. 9 overall prospect from his recruiting class by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Tipton reports that the DME Academy (FL) product is also a potential reclass candidate, meaning he could play college basketball as soon as the upcoming 2026-27 season.
Hampton, who is the younger brother of former first-round NBA Draft pick RJ Hampton, does not currently hold an offer from Kentucky, but that could change once Monday’s visit wraps up.
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The Wildcats have been active in Hampton’s recruitment since the fall of 2024, but former assistants Alvin Brooks III (NC State) and Jason Hart (SMU) were helping lead the charge during the process. Regardless, Hampton never publicly announced an offer from the Wildcats. Now, Pope and his restructured staff appear to be picking up where the previous assistants left off. Kentucky also has five roster spots for next season still to fill, one of which could go to Hampton if he elects to reclass and choose the ‘Cats.
Hampton has taken recent visits to SMU, Nebraska, LSU, and NC State under the old staff. He also holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Indiana, Villanova, Texas A&M, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Baylor, Missouri, Florida State, and more. We’ll have to wait and see if Kentucky joins that list in the coming days.
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