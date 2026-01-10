Mark Pope shares memorable Pat Riley story ahead of Rupp's Runts reunion

On Saturday night, Kentucky will honor the 1966 team on the 60th anniversary of its national runner-up season during halftime of the Mississippi State game. Among the Rupp’s Runts expected to be in attendance is Pat Riley. The basketball legend was the starting forward for the 1966 team, which went 27-2, winning the SEC regular-season title and falling to Texas Western in the national championship game. Riley won SEC Player of the Year that season, leading Kentucky with 21.9 points per game, one of four Cats from the squad to earn All-American honors.

That was just the start of Riley’s road to superstardom. He was selected seventh in the 1967 NBA Draft by the San Diego Rockets (fun fact: Riley was also drafted in the 11th round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys) and played almost a decade in the league. In the late ’70s, he got into broadcasting and in 1979, got a job as an assistant on the Los Angeles Lakers’ staff. The rest, as they say, is history. Riley has won nine NBA championships as a player, assistant coach, head coach, and executive. He built a dynasty with the Lakers before coaching the New York Knicks (1991-95) and the Miami Heat (1995-2008). Even in his current front office role as the Heat’s president, he is undeniably still the Godfather of the sport.

At today’s press conference, Mark Pope was asked about Riley and whether or not the two have crossed paths over the years. Pope said yes, but before launching into the story, talked about how Riley’s reputation precedes itself.

“I had an experience with Pat Riley. I’ve had a few now. We haven’t spoken very much. I did get a chance to speak with him a couple of months ago, and he’s just like the most — he’s iconic. I mean, we know him here at Kentucky as one of the all-time greats at Kentucky, but in the history of basketball as a whole, in the NBA life, he is iconic, right?

“I mean, Pat Riley is a name that, like, reverberates. Everybody knows what that means. Everybody sees the Showtime Lakers. Everybody sees the gritty, New York Knicks teams and the flashy Miami teams, right? And what he’s done now is a GM and the president and an owner and whatever position he has there right now, so his impact on the basketball has been so incredible.”

So, you can imagine Pope’s reaction when Riley walked into the gym while Pope was catching up with a friend who played for the Heat when Riley was the head coach.

“My one experience with Coach Riley was, we were finishing shootaround, and Miami was coming in. I can’t remember if it was home, I can’t remember what team I was on, but there was somebody on the team that I was kind of friendly with, so I was kind of talking to him. Like, we were laughing a little bit.

“And then I looked over, and Riles was standing in the tunnel, and he was peering at me like he just — his eyes were ripping a hole right through me. So, I got off the court right away. Like, he didn’t joke around, right? He’s been just one of the great leaders in this game, and he’s obviously represented the University of Kentucky in a magnificent way, and we’re blessed to have him.”

Pope said that Kentucky is expecting almost every living member of the 1966 team at Rupp Saturday night (according to Oscar Combs, Larry Conley can’t attend due to health). I can’t recall Riley ever coming to a game at Rupp Arena, so having him, Louie Dampier, Jim LeMaster, and the rest of Rupp’s Runts on hand will be a treat. As Pope quipped, maybe they’ll bring the Cats some luck.

“We’re excited to have those guys back. A couple of guys we might actually shoot up and see if they can help us in the game with all these changing rules. And so, it’s gonna be a great night for the Cats.”