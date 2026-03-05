Mark Pope shares positive updates on Kam Williams and Jayden Quaintance ahead of postseason

Could Kentucky be on the cusp of not one, but two additions to the rotation entering postseason play? Mark Pope shared optimistic updates on both of his injured Wildcats with indefinite return timelines, Kam Williams working his way back from a broken foot and Jayden Quaintance getting his knee swelling under control.

Now, he’s not ready to make any promises about either of them jumping right back into the swing of things in the SEC or NCAA Tournaments, but both are trending in the right direction.

We’ll start with Williams, who has ditched the walking boot and is now jogging — that development coming on Tuesday. Then he went through another workout with the Kentucky staff on Wednesday, a sign the ramp-up has begun.

“Positive news on both of those guys,” Pope said during his weekly radio show on Wednesday. “Kam was actually doing a little bit of running yesterday. Had a solid skill workout today, having minimal pain. Hasn’t done anything full-speed, but he’s making progress.”

As for Quaintance, he’s been in a ‘full shutdown in terms of his on-court work’ dating back to January, so his situation is a little different. He last suited up for the Wildcats on Jan. 7, so conditioning is a major work in progress, but he’s positioned himself for a ramp-up of his own.

How long will that take? That remains to be seen, but it’s closer than things have been.

“JQ is also making some progress, we feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control. He actually did strength testing today,” Pope continued. “He’s got a much more intensive ramp-up before he can step on the floor, but progress with both of those guys.”

KSR broke the news on Monday that Quaintance is working toward a return for the Wildcats and could suit up for the blue and white again this postseason with growing optimism surrounding his status.

Kentucky has one regular season game to go on Saturday, followed by the start of SEC Tournament play next week. Selection Sunday is set for March 15, followed by a run that could last anywhere from one to three weeks.

Is there any optimism that one or both players will be able to suit up during that stretch?

“I always have a lot of optimism, so fingers crossed,” Pope said. “That’s where I live.”