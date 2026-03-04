Mark Pope shoulders responsibility for Kentucky's inconsistency

If you were hoping Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt was proof this team has turned the corner just in time for March, well, step right back, my friend. Join us on the mat of inconsistency. What is the mat of inconsistency? A term I just made up, but this team can’t get rid of it, not even with one regular-season game to go and the postseason starting next week. It’s a bad security blanket to have this time of year.

This team hasn’t earned the nickname The Unpredictables for nothing. For every big win, there’s been a befuddling collapse. Last night’s may have been the most frustrating. Kentucky rolled into College Station with the chance to improve its SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding. The Cats led by 12 with eight minutes to go in the first half. You know what happened after that. Texas A&M finished the first half on a 27-3 run, led by 21 midway through the second half, and won by 11.

Mark Pope said several factors led to Texas A&M’s swing, ranging from fatigue in the backcourt to careless mistakes brought about by the Aggies’ press. He even said the quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday games is affecting his squad — not exactly what you want to hear when your team is about to have to win every day or every other day to stay alive. Those definitely feel like excuses on another morning after a loss, but Pope did shoulder the blame for his team’s wild inconsistency this late in the season.

“Well, you know, if I had the exact answer, we would probably be able to avoid it. It’s probably a lot of it comes from me. It’s probably on my shoulders. You know, we have the potential to be great. We just choose at moments to — we get so distractible, and it’s frustrating because this team actually has the potential to do great things. We just, man, it’s just hard sometimes to keep our emotions going in the right directions, and our focus in the right space consistently.”

If you follow the pattern of the season, we’re due for another high soon. Beating a surging Florida team is a tall task, but this team has surprised us before. That’s what Pope is counting on as the sands slip down the hourglass.

“The positive side of that is these guys always respond. They always respond, always, always, always, always. You know, we are just — our story is a little bit of self-inflicted wounds and then responding in a brilliant way, and hopefully down the stretch here, we’ll stop with the self-inflicted wounds and only have the great response.”

Ever the optimist, Pope believes that the issues that plagued Kentucky last night are fixable, even this late.

“We fell victim to what Texas A&M likes to do. And like I said, the way these guys delivered on what we were trying to do, the first 10, 12, 14 minutes of the game were spectacular. And then, whether it’s fatigue or emotional fatigue, or physical fatigue, or distraction, whatever, we just went away from that, starting with the sideline out of bounds, where we just don’t go win a catch. It’s actually not complicated. It was just like it was a missed focus. And then they kind of began a little spiral where we gave them some energy.

“This group, we have great things ahead of us, but it’s got to be every single possession. It has to be right now for us to win. We don’t have a massive margin for error. It’s got to be every single possession. And if we can learn that and grab on to that, then we have a chance to be really special. And it’s got to be every single night we lace it up.”

If not, it will be a very short March.

