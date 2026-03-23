Mark Pope talks importance of roster retention ahead of important offseason

Only two rotational Kentucky players will move on from college later this spring. Granted, Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen are two important pieces, leading the Wildcats in scoring during the 2025-26 campaign. Their production will not be easy to replace. Now that Kentucky’s season is officially over, head coach Mark Pope will look to do just that in the coming weeks and months.

It’s more likely than not that Jayden Quaintance will also leave the program. Despite only appearing in four games this season due to his ACL injury recovery, the 6-foot-10 big man is a projected first-round 2026 NBA Draft pick. The rest of the roster is all eligible to return to Lexington for another run — and that’s where Pope wants to start first: the returners.

Following Kentucky’s loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Pope was asked in the postgame press conference where he’ll begin his process of building the 2026-27 roster.

“Well, retention is a big part of this, and we have good young players,” Pope said. “You think about you’re starting a first-year center and a first-year power forward and a sophomore two guard. It wasn’t the plan coming into the season, but it’s what we ended up with, and those guys have gained some great experience and they’re going to get better and better and better.

“We’ll start there and kind of build out from there. We’ve done this for two years, and we’ll continue to do a good job at it.”

The players Pope referred to would be Malachi Moreno (the first-year center), Andrija Jelavić (the first-year power forward), and Collin Chandler (the sophomore two guard). With the end of the season still fresh, it hasn’t been confirmed one way or the other if those three will end up returning, but Pope publicly implying that is the expectation is no small note. Chandler, Moreno, and Jelavić finished third, fourth, and sixth, respectively, in points per game this season.

Then you have junior Mo Dioubate, freshman Jasper Johnson, junior Brandon Garrison, sophomore Kam Williams, sophomore Trent Noah, and junior Jaland Lowe still with college eligibility. All of them had ups and downs this season, especially Lowe, who only played nine games before having to undergo surgery on his shoulder. There are also the two redshirt players: freshman Braydon Hawthorne and junior Reece Potter. Hawthorne said earlier this month he intends to return in 2026-27.

That’s 11 guys right there that can theoretically return for next season, eight of them being consistent rotational players this season. But in the new transfer portal/NIL era, it feels reasonable to say that all 11 will not be wearing the blue and white season. Will they all want to come back? Will they all be asked to come back? Those conversations will pick up even more beginning next week.

Regardless of what happens with those 11, Pope will need to dip into the transfer portal to add more pieces. He’ll need star talent to replace Oweh and Aberdeen if the hope is to improve upon this season’s 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky also does not have a high school recruit on board, and it’s unclear if that will change between now and when players arrive on campus in the summer.

The transfer portal will be key, but Pope is making sure retention is baked into his roster-building plan this offseason. After failing to meet expectations in 2025-26, he’ll need to execute that plan without many hiccups.

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