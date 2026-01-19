Mark Pope is trusting Collin Chandler to help Kentucky close out close games

Like a few of his teammates, it’s been an up-and-down season for Kentucky sophomore Collin Chandler. But despite recently losing his spot in the starting lineup, his on-court play has been trending in the right direction.

Chandler went from starting the Wildcats’ first 14 games of the season, where he averaged 23.7 minutes per contest, to coming off the bench in the 15th game, playing just five total minutes and failing to score a single point in a tight loss to Missouri. Kentucky was ahead by eight points with 4:37 left in regulation against the Tigers before coughing up the lead late and ultimately losing 73-68.

Since then, head coach Mark Pope has trusted Chandler to be on the floor during these late-game segments. The result has been a pair of impressive second-half comeback victories — both on the road — for the ‘Cats.

Chandler obviously isn’t the only reason why Kentucky has overcome double-digit deficits twice to take down SEC teams, but his impact has been significant. Let’s start with the 18-point second-half comeback against LSU in Baton Rouge last week.

Chandler checked in against the Tigers with 12:28 to go and Kentucky trailing by 11 points, 52-41. He proceeded to hit a three-pointer that cut the deficit to five, assisted Otega Oweh on a three-pointer, grabbed an offensive rebound that led to another Oweh triple, secured a defensive rebound that led to a Malachi Moreno dunk the next possession (which gave UK a one-point lead), knocked down a free-throw that tied the game at 72 with 92 seconds, and capped off his performance with the full-court quarterback pass that led to Moreno’s buzzer-beating jumper that sealed the win.

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT IN UNREAL FASHION FOR KENTUCKY



WOW 😱@KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/vi77oopDfi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 15, 2026

In those 12 minutes, Chandler recorded four points, two assists, two rebounds (one offensive), and one turnover. He checked in with Kentucky down 11 and didn’t leave the floor again until the game was over and the ‘Cats secured a victory.

Fast forward a few days to a showdown with No. 24 Tennessee in Knoxville, and Chandler was faced with a similar situation. He checked in with 12:58 left in the game and Kentucky down by eight points, 53-43. From there, he nailed a pair of three-pointers in under two minutes, assisted Mo Dioubate on a shot that made it just a one-point Tennessee lead, and picked off a pass by the Vols that led to Oweh’s go-ahead and-one finish in transition.

Tom Leach and Jack 'Goose' Givens' call of Collin Chandler's steal and Otega Oweh's go ahead bucket that gave Kentucky the lead on the way to a win at Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/Eyv6DklBoB — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 17, 2026

Pope did pull Chandler during that run after he picked up his fourth foul, but he was back on the hardwood less than a minute later. In those roughly 12 minutes he was in the game, Chandler posted six points, two assists, and a steal. He entered with his team down eight points and left once Kentucky had locked up another dub.

Combining both finishes against LSU and Tennessee, Chandler was a +22 in the closing 13 minutes of each game. He’s been at the heart of both plays that gave Kentucky leads when it had to have them: his long pass to Moreno against LSU and his steal-and-assist for Oweh against Tennessee.

“Tonight, I heard the play that they were running,” Chandler said after the Tennessee win. “They kinda telegraphed it a little bit. So when (Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie) came off the screen, I knew I had a lane to go steal it. So that’s what happened tonight. But the other night (against LSU), to clear the air, Malachi told some people that I overthrew the ball. And I wanted to clear the air; it was not overthrown.”

After a rough couple week stretch for his individual play, Chandler has responded well to the coaching. He was someone who was playing great basketball to end his freshman season back in March, which he carried over into the first two months of his sophomore campaign before tripping up as of late. He scored in double figures in eight of his first nine games this season, only to fall under that mark in the following seven.

But Chandler has been crucial in both of Kentucky’s comeback wins. For the full game against LSU, he posted nine points (3-6 FG; 2-4 3PT), three assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes. Against Tennessee, he finished with 12 points (4-6 3PT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes.

Those aren’t exactly Player of the Game-worthy stats, but it’s how he’s been collecting those numbers that have made him someone Pope trusts to win Kentucky games down the stretch.