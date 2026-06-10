Mark Pope 'trying to read the tea leaves' with NCAA before making assistant hire: 'We're taking our time.'

Will it be Jamal Crawford? Someone else? Mark Pope’s job opening for the final assistant coaching spot on his Kentucky staff has an application deadline of June 16 — but that date has already been pushed back a handful of times, and it’s safe to assume it’ll keep getting kicked.

The third-year head coach confirmed he’s in no rush to make a hire, and added that the delay has been intentional. Why? Well, he’s waiting out the NCAA and some upcoming decisions that could impact what he’s looking for to fill that last role.

Among those decisions is the age-based eligibility model that the NCAA Division I Cabinet could vote on at its June 23-24 meeting, one that would give student-athletes five years to play five seasons, starting their clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier.

International recruiting is also something to monitor, as the NCAA has distributed new guidance on eligibility requirements that could restrict top overseas talent from playing college basketball.

“Actual and necessary expenses continue to be a factor in a prospect’s eligibility, but as part of that broader effort to update preenrollment rules, the NCAA also identified several international leagues in which participation by a prospect is likely to result in violations of NCAA rules and a loss of eligibility,” an NCAA spokesperson told Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated.

With so much up in the air for now, Pope wants to let the dust settle on some important rulings before finalizing anything in Lexington.

“We’re taking our time with this last assistant coaching position,” Pope told the UK Sports Network. “The staff is working at a really good level right now. We’re trying to read the tea leaves on some decision-making the NCAA is gonna make clear here over the next few weeks. That’s going to direct us, kind of, on what space we need to really focus on. We’ll fill that position moving forward and we also have some other places we can build out the staff.”