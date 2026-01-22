Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

‘Bring Back Sanity’: Mark Pope Calls for NCAA Tournament Action Amid Pro-to-College Pathway

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-21