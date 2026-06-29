Mark Pope wants Milan Momcilovic's efficiency to fall as he breaks Kentucky's all-time 3-point record

Milan Momcilovic was the best 3-point shooter in college basketball as a junior, knocking down 48.7 percent of his perimeter attempts with 3.7 makes per contest for 136 total conversions on the year. Five others took more, but no one made more, to stress the level of dominance he maintained all season.

Koby Brea was the previous efficiency king coming from Dayton with a 49.8 percent hit rate in 2023-24, but only hit 100 on the year. At the time, Mark Pope called him “the most efficient mid- to high-major player in college basketball in the last decade.”

That one turned out just fine for the Wildcats, averaging a career-high 11.6 PPG on 47/44/91 splits before becoming Pope’s first-ever draft pick. What’s the plan for Momcilovic? Kentucky needs to see that efficiency take a dip for the program to get its best return on investment.

Wait, what?

That’s right, part of the draw in Lexington was that his shooting percentage would likely decline as his volume climbed, with Pope selling him on hitting the double-figure-attempt mark this season. If he’s still a coin-flip sniper from deep as a Wildcat, it means he didn’t shoot enough.

“I feel like I can do the same thing this year as last year, but even better,” Momcilovic told the UK Sports Network. “Pope was telling me he doesn’t want me shooting 48 percent from three this year — he’d see it as a failure because it would mean I wasn’t taking enough. He wants me taking a lot more, 10 threes a game, and take that percentage down a little bit.”

One area Pope isn’t willing to budge on, however, is the number of makes for the Iowa State transfer. He knocked down 136 a year ago and he doesn’t want Momcilovic to fall short of that, especially with the added volume after taking 279 in 2025-26.

If he doesn’t finish the year breaking the program’s single-season 3-point record, something will have gone terribly wrong, as he sees it.

“Obviously, as a shooter, you care about your 3-point percentage, but I think he wants more volume with makes and attempts,” he continued. “I don’t mind it. Hopefully I can — I’m not sure what the record is for 3-point makes, but hopefully I can break it.”

Jodie Meeks holds the all-time record at 117 in 2008-09, followed by Jamal Murray with 113 in 2015-16, Malik Monk with 104 in 2016-17 and Travis Ford with 101 in 1992-93. Derrick Miller holds the all-time volume record with 289 attempts in 1989-90, with Meeks taking 288 during his historic season, followed by Murray with 277 and Monk with 262.

Brea, for comparison, made 93 and took 214 in his lone campaign to begin the Pope era. Momcilovic hopes to rewrite the record book across the board.

That’s not why he’s here, though, happy to stack the individual accolades, but only if it means the team accolades come with it. To do that, he needs talent around him — and he feels there is plenty in Lexington.

“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Momcilovic said. “Obviously, it starts with the guards. I think we have elite guards that can play-make, they can score, they can shoot. That’s really important. Malachi Moreno coming back, I think that’s huge. He’s going to be a really good center this year, one of the best in the country. Then you’ve got a bunch of wings, transfers, guys coming back from last year that are really talented and can play well in this system.

“It’s been fun to go at ’em these first couple of weeks.”

For now, it’s just at the Joe Craft Center. Soon, though, fun will be had at Rupp Arena, Momcilovic getting his chance to knock down triples in one of the most historic venues in college basketball history.

He’s played against the Wildcats and Pope, but never in that building with jerseys of the all-time greats hanging in the rafters. That changes this winter when he wears Kentucky across his chest in front of Big Blue Nation, fans ready to cave the roof in with every ball that leaves his fingertips.

The Iowa State transfer has heard all about it. Now he gets to live it.

“Very excited, obviously. I think it’s going to be crazy,” Momcilovic said. “Haven’t even shot in there yet, so I think it’ll be really cool the first time I do that. I’ve been hearing about Big Blue Madness and understanding it; I think that’ll be really cool.

“To play in this arena that holds 21-something-thousand is gonna be really cool. I can’t wait.”

The feeling is certainly mutual.