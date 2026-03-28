Mark Pope watches Dink Pate drop 23 points in G League finale

Who says Kentucky‘s push for G League star Dink Pate is over following Jason Hart‘s departure? Mark Pope isn’t going down without a fight, traveling to White Plains to watch the Westchester Knicks guard in his final game of the season.

Pope was courtside for the team’s 123-121 win over the Windy City Bulls, KSR can confirm. Pate finished with 23 points on 8-18 shooting and 4-12 from three with seven rebounds, seven assists and three turnovers in 35 minutes played. The 6-8, 210-pound wing scored 12 straight points for the Knicks in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

“My mentality, I feel like I’ve been maturing a lot within my three years,” Pate said following the win. “I’m ready for whatever is coming at me. I want y’all to know, I’m ready for y’all. Y’all not ready for me, I’m applying all pressure on y’all all summer. Y’all was sleeping on me, but I’m finna show y’all what I’m finna do. Y’all not ready, I’m telling y’all. That’s the zone I’m in — all gas, no brakes. That’s going to be me for the rest of my life.”

Playing in 36 games for the Knicks with 33 starts this season, Pate finishes the regular season averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three and 70.8 percent at the line.

He played two games against the Wisconsin Herd, where Kentucky director of roster management Keegan Brown has been the head video coordinator over the past two seasons. Pate went for 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT), two rebounds and two assists in a 104-94 win on Jan. 17, then 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-9 3PT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 114-103 loss on Jan. 19.

Pope previously traveled to Philadelphia to watch Pate play on March 4. The standout guard told KSR+ in January that he’s looking to make the move to college basketball for the 2026-27 season — ideally at Kentucky, if the fit makes sense for both sides.

“I’m going to college, but I’m not set in stone on any school,” Pate originally told KSR+. “If UK likes me, that’s where I want to go. I’d like to represent. I know Coach Hart. That’s my guy. That’s my dude. If they play pro-style basketball, I’m going to fit in any type of system. I’m going to work hard for whatever. I haven’t been paying attention, though, because we have our own season going on over here. I know my journey and what I’ve got going on after the season.”

Hart, obviously, is no longer at Kentucky after leaving to become the Associate Head Coach at SMU under Andy Enfield. It’s clear, though, that Pope is still making a serious push for the dynamic scoring guard out of the G League.

