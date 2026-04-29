Mark Pope watches Marcio Santos in Israel -- is a commitment coming? 'We wish him the best of luck.'

Could Kentucky be on the cusp of its next commitment — likely Malachi Moreno’s backup center, coming from the international ranks? KSR reported early Wednesday morning Mark Pope was flying to Israel to meet with Maccabi Tel Aviv big man Márcio Santos. Now, it sounds like things are moving quickly with the 23-year-old originally from Brazil.

Coach Pope of Kentucky – welcome to Israel!🇮🇱



Coach Pope is reportedly recruiting Marcio Santos of Maccabi Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/dvqm2obVSy — Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) April 29, 2026

According to Tomer Givati of Israel Hayom, the Wildcats are in deep talks with Santos and “negotiations between the parties are progressing” with Pope meeting with him and his agent.

“The Brazilian center, who was considered one of the most promising young talents in his country even before joining the (Maccabi Tel Aviv) last summer, has a contract for another season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, but if he wants to move and play in the United States, the Yellows will not be able to meet Kentucky’s considerable financial offer, which is expected to compensate the club if talks mature,” Givati said.

מאמן קנטקי מארק פופ בהיכל מנורה הערב @IsraelHayomHeb

צילום: עודד קרני https://t.co/5JRoZH339w pic.twitter.com/k11yNc7dqe — Tomer Givati (@givati_tomer) April 29, 2026

Josh Halickman of SportsRabbi.com shared a quote from Santos’ head coach Oded Katash, who hinted that a departure to Lexington was likely.

“We’re very happy that we’re some kind of platform for players; it’s a huge compliment that players make a step-up with us. We’re happy for Marcio that they came to see him — it wasn’t a reflective game for him,” he said. “He had a very good season for us. We’ll always want him to stay, but we wish him the best of luck.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv HC Oded Kattash on Kentucky coach Mark Pope visiting the game amid reports that Marcio Santos is headed there:



"We are very happy to be a platform for players. It’s a big compliment that players make a leap with us. We are happy for Marcio that they came to see… pic.twitter.com/aZRKWCvYkU — Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) April 29, 2026

His team earned a 102-92 victory on Wednesday with the Kentucky head coach in attendance.

Santos, a 6-foot-8 center, averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks during the 2025-26 Winner League Season with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He also averaged 6.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 37 games played against EuroLeague competition with shooting splits of 49/40/80 in 14.1 minutes per contest. The UK target previously played with Sesi Franca in the NBB Americas League from 2018 to 2024, and then Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga from 2024-25.

Come on down, Marcio Santos!