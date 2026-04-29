Mark Pope watches Marcio Santos in Israel -- is a commitment coming? 'We wish him the best of luck.'
Could Kentucky be on the cusp of its next commitment — likely Malachi Moreno’s backup center, coming from the international ranks? KSR reported early Wednesday morning Mark Pope was flying to Israel to meet with Maccabi Tel Aviv big man Márcio Santos. Now, it sounds like things are moving quickly with the 23-year-old originally from Brazil.
According to Tomer Givati of Israel Hayom, the Wildcats are in deep talks with Santos and “negotiations between the parties are progressing” with Pope meeting with him and his agent.
“The Brazilian center, who was considered one of the most promising young talents in his country even before joining the (Maccabi Tel Aviv) last summer, has a contract for another season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, but if he wants to move and play in the United States, the Yellows will not be able to meet Kentucky’s considerable financial offer, which is expected to compensate the club if talks mature,” Givati said.
Josh Halickman of SportsRabbi.com shared a quote from Santos’ head coach Oded Katash, who hinted that a departure to Lexington was likely.
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“We’re very happy that we’re some kind of platform for players; it’s a huge compliment that players make a step-up with us. We’re happy for Marcio that they came to see him — it wasn’t a reflective game for him,” he said. “He had a very good season for us. We’ll always want him to stay, but we wish him the best of luck.”
His team earned a 102-92 victory on Wednesday with the Kentucky head coach in attendance.
Santos, a 6-foot-8 center, averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks during the 2025-26 Winner League Season with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He also averaged 6.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 37 games played against EuroLeague competition with shooting splits of 49/40/80 in 14.1 minutes per contest. The UK target previously played with Sesi Franca in the NBB Americas League from 2018 to 2024, and then Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga from 2024-25.
Come on down, Marcio Santos!
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