Mark Pope went to the beach and had his biggest week at Kentucky; I went to the beach and drank and ate too much

I assumed scheduling a family trip to the beach for the first week of June would be safe from work chaos, able to disconnect after the postseason/portal season/draft withdrawal overlap — but you know what they say about assuming! As we began our 10-hour drive down to Panama City last weekend, Milan Momcilovic was still deep in decision mode, leaving me in a pickle of juggling dad duties with a two-year-old wanting to fight waves in the ocean, drinking ice-cold beer and trying to get to the bottom of the biggest roster decision of Mark Pope‘s time at Kentucky.

Ironically, that season-altering announcement came while Pope himself was fielding calls on the beach, also sporting a five o’clock shadow with a drink in his hand. The difference? Outside of his setup likely costing more than my entire existence — his fruit spread would make a Roman emperor jealous, not to mention the private jet he used for the out-of-country reset — his trip to paradise produced results that weren’t limited to added pounds to the scale or a hit to the checking account.

He pulled off the No. 1 portal signing of the cycle in what became a 14-day stretch of nothing but massive PR wins, starting with Malachi Moreno‘s return to Lexington and ending with Pope’s first top-10 recruit as a head coach.

Once Momcilovic committed — it actually happened while I was late-night crab hunting on the beach a week ago today — I happily unplugged and soaked in the rest of my time eating overpriced seafood and building sandcastles. The good news kept coming, but I got to enjoy it all from a distance as a fan with the laptop closed and podcast microphone left back home.

Now, back safe and sound at the Pilgrim residence in Shelbyville, I’m giddy to talk about it all—because Pope’s ongoing heater is still worth celebrating. Let’s catch up together, shall we?

Milan Momcilovic commits to Kentucky

At the time, Tyran Stokes‘ decision was the biggest of Pope’s tenure in Lexington, because it was a chance to kill two birds with one stone by addressing immediate season success and his high school recruiting reputation. The Wildcats pushed all of their chips in on the No. 1 prospect and came away empty-handed.

It also left potential star options up to chance, as several were still technically available, but testing the draft waters with no guarantee of pulling out or ultimately landing at Kentucky. Santa Clara’s Allen Graves kept his name in while Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou withdrew at the deadline and quickly committed to Rick Pitino and St. John’s, leaving Momcilovic as the final make-or-break piece. UK had the money and star role that few others did, but none of the leverage, with Louisville and Arizona still there pushing for his services and the Iowa State transfer able to name his price.

With all of the pressure in the world to get it done and no clear backup plan, Pope found a way, reeling in his big fish. It’s likely hyperbole to say Momcilovic saved the third-year coach’s job, but considering what was missing and what he brings to the table as the best shooter in college basketball, he gives the Wildcats a chance to join the national conversation at the very least. The 6-foot-9 forward is a gravity piece that takes the weight off his teammates’ shoulders and allows wildcard talents such as Braydon Hawthorne and Ousmane N’Diaye to come along at their own pace. Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh could get downhill and earn paint touches for scoring opportunities at the rim because Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson had to be accounted for on the perimeter. This group will now have that luxury, bringing out the best versions of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, each with 30-plus percent assist rates in 2025-26, and even Malachi Moreno as a big-time facilitator at the five spot himself.

The team without Momcilovic likely makes the NCAA Tournament, but with a, say, Round of 32 ceiling. With him, these Wildcats belong in the second weekend with Final Four upside, as the puzzle pieces fit together more snugly with a prettier picture upon grand reveal.

Ryan Hampton becomes Mark Pope’s highest-rated commit

Pope didn’t get two birds with one stone as hoped with Stokes, but two birds with two stones still got the job done. First, it was Momcilovic as the highest-rated portal addition of his tenure, followed by the highest-rated high school commitment of his career in 2027 five-star wing Ryan Hampton.

Hampton took an official visit to Lexington over the weekend and immediately pulled the trigger on a pledge, Pope’s first top-10 recruit ever and just his second top-25 commitment, joining Malachi Moreno (No. 24) in 2025. He’s gotten a handful of other four-stars in Collin Chandler (No. 34), Braydon Hawthorne (No. 35), Jasper Johnson (No. 36), Travis Perry (No. 109) and Trent Noah (No. 134), but the wait has been long for his first certified blue-chipper as a Wildcat. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Rockwall, TX, finally gets the monkey off his back.

The Stokes recruitment was a learning experience for the staff, opting to chase the golden goose in the bush rather than the other ’26 five-stars well within reach, such as Caleb Holt, Bruce Branch III, Christian Collins, Anthony Thompson and Baba Oladotun. An early pivot could have saved some PR headaches, but hindsight is 20/20, and the only thing Pope could do was take his short-term lumps before proving his chops in 2027 and beyond. Pushing for a June commitment from Hampton, still a full calendar year away from his summer arrival as a freshman in 2027-28, got the message across that he’s ready to put any recruiting questions folks may have about him to bed.

As a player, he’s long and athletic as a score-first wing with all of the tools to be a college star. Kentucky could have used Hampton, who is eligible to reclassify to 2026, as that aforementioned backup option had Momcilovic stayed in the draft or gone elsewhere. It wouldn’t have been preferred, as the top-10 prospect still has some fine-tuning to do with his game in terms of shot selection and efficiency, along with general weight training, but it was something. Instead, Pope got both—one for now, one for later.

Don’t underestimate the value of having Hampton in the Wildcats’ back pocket as injury insurance this season, either. Hopefully the program’s injury demons have been exorcized after two brutal years, but having a just-in-case five-star ready to call up after the summer or at the semester break is quite the bonus, if necessary. The layers of value with this addition go on and on.

All 14 Wildcats arrive on campus

Momcilovic and Hampton were the highlights of Pope’s massive week, but it’s also worth noting that getting every signed player on campus for summer school and workouts is another big-time win in itself. Ousmane N’Diaye is the most important development there, getting the 6-foot-11 native of Senegal to Lexington as Wildcat No. 14 of 14 on Sunday.

June 7 is the runaway winner for the earliest international addition for Kentucky in recent memory. We all remember Zvonimir Ivisic‘s long and difficult road to eligibility, arriving in October before finally suiting up in January. Andrija Jelavic was a bit easier, but he still missed the entire summer clearing some academic hurdles before getting on campus in August. He got to play from day one, but, like Ivisic, dealt with some clear growing pains due to the offseason delays. N’Diaye, meanwhile, starts now, adjusting to life in America and learning his teammates both on and off the floor. He gets to learn the system from the jump with everyone, making early mistakes and growing from them with a safety net rather than being thrown in with the sharks in the fall. It’s his best shot at thriving as a Wildcat in year one.

Not only are all 14 players on campus as of this weekend, but they are all healthy to begin the process. Jayden Quaintance was the 6-foot-10 what-if watching from the sidelines this time last year, a question mark left unanswered during his short time in Lexington. The team had to work around his absence from the start. This time around, the staff knows exactly what they have and when they will have it, at least going in.

In 72 total games coached at UK, Pope has had just 10 outings with complete rosters and five against high-major competition. Starting fresh with 14 of 14 on the floor — and having them on hand now — may be as big as any individual addition.

UK travels to Virginia for 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

It wasn’t good or bad news, but simply news for now that could become good news for Pope and the Cats down the road. Kentucky got its SEC/ACC Challenge opponent during this recent summer stretch of success, set to travel to Charlottesville on December 2 to take on Virginia. It’s a fun one against a projected top-10 foe coached by Ryan Odom, who led the Cavaliers to a 30-6 record in his first year leading the program.

Kentucky is 6-3 all-time against Virginia, last meeting in the Maui Invitational in 2002 — a 75-61 loss for the blue and white. The Wildcats haven’t traveled to Charlottesville since the 1965-66 season, so we know John Paul Jones Arena is going to be rocking with the winningest program in the sport’s history coming to town.

For Pope, he’s winless in the event following losses at Clemson in 2024 and vs. North Carolina in 2025. Proudly in his Many Men by 50 Cent era, looking to knock off doubters one by one, you might as well add this schedule announcement to the growing list of chips on his shoulder entering 2026-27.

It goes with the theme of arguably his biggest week — two, including Moreno’s return — coaching at Kentucky. With fans left dissatisfied and growing impatient coming off a first-weekend exit and lingering recruiting concerns, Pope made the wait worthwhile by not only tying up the roster with the perfect bow, but also regaining momentum for the future, too. Wins must follow this winter, but for the first time in a while, the conversation around his program feels different.

The guy gave himself a fighting chance, and he did it all while eating fruit and playing cards with his toes in the sand — a beach trip that proved to be far more productive than mine.