Mark Pope will lean on Zoom Diallo as Kentucky's team leader

Zoom Diallo fully embraces what it means to be PG1. Mark Pope will lean heavily on his floor general to help keep the rest of the group in line throughout the 2026-27 season.

That’s all we’ve heard about Diallo since he arrived on UK’s campus, too. He wants to win, and he’s not afraid to let his voice be heard to make that happen. Pope recruited the Washington transfer to serve as an offensive creator at Kentucky, but he also wanted someone to be a leader on the hardwood. Early into summer practice, that’s exactly what he’s seen.

“Probably the thing I’m most excited about is (Diallo’s) willingness to lead,” Pope told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein earlier this week. “His willingness to hold himself accountable, to hold his teammates accountable. It’s going to be really important for this group that his leadership stays at an elite level and he keeps growing that way. But he’s an important part of this puzzle for sure.”

Diallo is not shy about who he is. He can’t afford to be. Listen to him speak and you’ll quickly hear the voice of a true point guard. His words are clear and calculated, much like how a lead guard should think on the floor. When he speaks, others listen. His leadership has quickly become contagious throughout the rest of the team. It doesn’t matter if it’s basketball or bowling — Diallo wants to win no matter what.

“I think I’m gonna bring a more aggressive vibe,” Diallo said in a recent interview with UK Sports Network. “A leader, a force leader, a hard-worker, a dude that’s just relentless. I really want to come here and make a impact on winning.”

Being a leader can be a thankless job at times. Diallo isn’t trying to make everyone love him, though. His new teammates at Kentucky will soon turn into new friends, but if tough conversations need to be had, Diallo won’t be afraid to have them. And as long as he backs up his talk by producing in the games, team-wide respect will come with it.

And that’s the expectation. Diallo was a highly-ranked portal prospect and one of the top point guards available this offseason. He posted 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting as a sophomore at Washington. Early intel indicates he’s been a standout performer through the first couple of weeks of summer practice.

“Zoom brings a lot,” Pope said. “He brings a ton of experience. He’s got great size. He’s got great physicality. He’s shooting 72 percent from two right now in our first two weeks of live play and practice… There are very few guys that are great from eight feet to 12 feet. He’s actually terrific there.

“He’s got a ton of growth to do in terms of how he’s seeing things on the floor. But we expect big things from him.”