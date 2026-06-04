Mark Pope's daughters posted a funny video of Kentucky's portal departures

The transfer portal is personal.

At least it is according to Mark Pope‘s daughters, who posted a funny video to their Instagram pages on Thursday where they covered up the faces of the former Kentucky players from the 2025-26 roster who left the program via the transfer portal. The girls used Kentucky’s blown-up team photo from last season (located inside the Joe Craft Center) as their template.

The jokes are harmless and quite hilarious. They put small pieces of paper over the former Wildcats, drawing pictures or writing little notes on some of them. They suggested putting a picture of Todd Golden over Denzel Aberdeen‘s face. “KY Til I… Quack” for Jasper Johnson was a good one. They also showed some love for Otega Oweh and Andrija Jelavić, but had fun poking at the likes of Collin Chandler and Jaland Lowe.

Is it an odd video to post? Sure. But is it also funny? Absolutely. It’s all in good fun.