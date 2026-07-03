Mark Pope's search for a 15th Kentucky Wildcat will extend into the summer

Mark Pope shared that Kentucky is ‘really active’ in recruiting its final roster piece with 14 of a possible 15 already on campus for summer workouts. We know the Wildcats have been involved with Serbian star Nikola Kusturica and ’27 four-star reclass candidate Caleb Ourigou, among others, but there isn’t a publicly known player with serious traction trending toward an imminent commitment.

“Well, we have a spot open,” Pope told Jon Rothstein this week. “And there are a lot of intriguing things going on that are all pointed in very, very different directions. We’re still really active in recruiting right now, but it’s going to be the right piece at the right time. And we’ll see if that happens, but we’re still fully engaged.”

What does the right time look like, in his eyes? The third-year coach dug a bit deeper on the staff’s pursuit and the steps he personally plans to take to get there in a sit-down interview with friend of the program Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight.

For starters, it won’t be anything right away, considering how complicated each recruitment is and how serious he is about keeping his tight-knit group in Lexington from unraveling.

“Well, this is going to probably stretch out a little bit farther into the summer,” Pope told BBN Tonight. “There’s always so many moving parts and recruiting now is so dynamic. It’s several steps. One, it’s earning a commitment. Two, then you’ve got to figure out a number that works and contract language and everything else. So, we’ll keep going.

“I like the group we have right now a lot. They’re a fun group to coach. If we get to a space where we can finalize all the pieces of another player, we will, but right now, I’m enjoying coaching these guys — and we’re also still really active recruiting.”

Does he prefer a guard or a big? Kam Williams is on a scooter and wearing a hard boot while Franck Kepnang has had a productive, albeit injury-plagued, career. Could those factors affect the direction Pope goes if he finds an option he likes? Will it be a short-term, immediate-impact piece, or someone with long-term upside you can stash away, similar to Braydon Hawthorne‘s development as a Wildcat?

Nothing is set in stone with anything and everything under consideration.

“For us right now where we are with our roster, it’s got to be a very uniquely positioned piece that fits,” Pope continued. “Now there’s several different archetypes of pieces that would complement this roster really well, but there’s also a lot of guys that are popping up as available or have been available for a little while that don’t turn out to be the fit that’s going to work for this team. It’s really dynamic.”

The nos are just as valuable as the yeses, Pope feels, as he learns to navigate rapidly changing waters with new rules, NIL, and the international explosion of overseas pros making their way to the United States to play college basketball.

95 percent of the time, a phone call will not lead to a commitment, but it will always be a networking or growth opportunity for the next recruitment. The basketball world is small and paths will always cross.

That’s how you land on your rewarding five percent.

“I actually really enjoy the process,” Pope said. “You get to know so many people, so many great kids and so many families, so many around the world, you know? Coaches and agents and advisors. The process is exhausting but it’s incredibly exciting.”