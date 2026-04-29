Kentucky completes flip for 4-star safety Marquis Bryant
The Kentucky football program has momentum on the recruiting trail. This program and the Big Blue Nation are riding a commitment wave. Another big recruiting win was recorded on Wednesday evening.
Former North Carolina safety commit Marquis Bryant completed a flip when he committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have logged a third top-300 recruiting win in the 2027 cycle.
- 1Breaking
4-Star Flip 😼
Marquis Bryant commits to UK
- 2Breaking
Jerone Morton
is coming home to KY!
- 3Trending
Justin McBride picks KENTUCKY!
James Madison transfer is coming to Lex
- 4New
Márcio Santos
Pope flies to Tel Aviv to meet recruit
- 5Live
Roster Tracker
Jerone Morton joins the board
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Kentucky hosted the No. 284 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking for an unofficial visit for the spring game weekend. Marquis Bryant decided to join the class less than two weeks later. Bryant decommitted from North Carolina on April 1 and only needed a few weeks to find his landing spot.
Kentucky now has landed six top-500 recruits in the 2027 cycle. The latest recruiting win is the second-highest ranked player in the class.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 588 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 651 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 656 overall)
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