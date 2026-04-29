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Kentucky completes flip for 4-star safety Marquis Bryant

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

The Kentucky football program has momentum on the recruiting trail. This program and the Big Blue Nation are riding a commitment wave. Another big recruiting win was recorded on Wednesday evening.

Former North Carolina safety commit Marquis Bryant completed a flip when he committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have logged a third top-300 recruiting win in the 2027 cycle.

Kentucky hosted the No. 284 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking for an unofficial visit for the spring game weekend. Marquis Bryant decided to join the class less than two weeks later. Bryant decommitted from North Carolina on April 1 and only needed a few weeks to find his landing spot.

Kentucky now has landed six top-500 recruits in the 2027 cycle. The latest recruiting win is the second-highest ranked player in the class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 588 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 651 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 656 overall)

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2026-04-29