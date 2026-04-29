Kentucky completes flip for 4-star safety Marquis Bryant

The Kentucky football program has momentum on the recruiting trail. This program and the Big Blue Nation are riding a commitment wave. Another big recruiting win was recorded on Wednesday evening.

Former North Carolina safety commit Marquis Bryant completed a flip when he committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have logged a third top-300 recruiting win in the 2027 cycle.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Marquis Bryant has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 190 S from Rolesville, NC chose the Wildcats over Tennessee and Auburn



"I'm ready to change the culture for BBN"https://t.co/Cuoya7lnzi pic.twitter.com/nXdYwWEw19 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Kentucky hosted the No. 284 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking for an unofficial visit for the spring game weekend. Marquis Bryant decided to join the class less than two weeks later. Bryant decommitted from North Carolina on April 1 and only needed a few weeks to find his landing spot.

Kentucky now has landed six top-500 recruits in the 2027 cycle. The latest recruiting win is the second-highest ranked player in the class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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