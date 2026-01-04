Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson commits to Mississippi State

We have reached the first commitment wave of college football’s only transfer portal window of the offseason. Kentucky saw a wide receiver target come off the board to another SEC school on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson is staying in the conference. The Texas native will spend his final season of eligibility playing for Mississippi State.

BREAKING: Missouri transfer WR Marquis Johnson has Committed to Mississippi State, he tells @On3Sports



In his 3 seasons with the Tigers he totaled 66 receptions for 1,075 yards and 6 TDs



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/yDtBjkvoJC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

The former three-star recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle out of Metro Houston spent three seasons at Missouri and played 891 offensive snaps over three seasons with nine career starts over 37 games. Marquis Johnson is leaving Eli Drinkwitz‘s program for Jeff Lebby‘s program and bringing 66 career receptions for 1,075 yards and six receiving touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound wideout has posted at least 300 receiving yards in every season.

Marquis Johnson was linked to Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.

Another Transfer Portal Target Lands Elsewhere

Arkansas transfer DL Ian Geffrard was the fourth-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal. Kentucky was working to set up a visit with the Hog, but the Cats couldn’t get him to Lexington. SMU and Auburn were also in the mix until he committed to Texas on Sunday afternoon.

NEWS: Arkansas transfer DL Ian Geffrard has committed to Texas, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🤘



Geffrard ranks as the No. 4 DL in the On3 Transfer Portal. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/88kypXSxOy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

Kentucky’s visit list (Sunday, Jan. 4)

KSR can confirm that the are five transfer portal targets expected in Lexington on Sunday. They represent five different positions.

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

