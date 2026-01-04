Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson commits to Mississippi State
We have reached the first commitment wave of college football’s only transfer portal window of the offseason. Kentucky saw a wide receiver target come off the board to another SEC school on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson is staying in the conference. The Texas native will spend his final season of eligibility playing for Mississippi State.
The former three-star recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle out of Metro Houston spent three seasons at Missouri and played 891 offensive snaps over three seasons with nine career starts over 37 games. Marquis Johnson is leaving Eli Drinkwitz‘s program for Jeff Lebby‘s program and bringing 66 career receptions for 1,075 yards and six receiving touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound wideout has posted at least 300 receiving yards in every season.
Marquis Johnson was linked to Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.
Another Transfer Portal Target Lands Elsewhere
Arkansas transfer DL Ian Geffrard was the fourth-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal. Kentucky was working to set up a visit with the Hog, but the Cats couldn’t get him to Lexington. SMU and Auburn were also in the mix until he committed to Texas on Sunday afternoon.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Portal Commit
Picks UK over Ohio State and more.
- 2Hot
No Excuses
for UK in loss to Bama
- 3
Alabama 89, UK 74
Tide rolls the Cats
- 4Breaking
Injury in Win
WBB star dislocates elbow.
- 5New
Leavitt Watch!
Day 2 Portal Recap
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky’s visit list (Sunday, Jan. 4)
KSR can confirm that the are five transfer portal targets expected in Lexington on Sunday. They represent five different positions.
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186
Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard