Kentucky is pursuing Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson

Kentucky was expected to be in the market for a starting wide receiver once the transfer portal window opened on Jan. 2. Movement is now starting to occur. Some of the Texas recruiting connections add to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility are starting to go to work.

News broke that Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 17. Two weeks later, UK has emerged as a contender for the transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Early schools being tied to the transfer wide receiver include Mississippi State, Kentucky and Kansas State,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrotes on New Year’s Eve.

The former three-star recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle out of Metro Houston spent three seasons at Missouri and played 891 offensive snaps over three seasons with nine career starts over 37 games. Marquis Johnson is leaving Eli Drinkwitz‘s program with 66 career receptions for 1,075 yards and six receiving touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound wideout has posted at least 300 receiving yards in every season. Kentucky fans might remember his name from this play during his true freshman campaign.

That fake punt call flipped the momentum of that SEC game and ultimately helped lead to an 11-win campaign and top-10 finish for Drinkwitz’s program in 2023. Johnson was also around for Mizzou’s 10-win year in 2024.

Despite his lack of size, Marquis Johnson was mostly an outside receiver at Missouri who was at his best as a vertical target. Johnson scored three touchdowns as a true freshman on throws of 20-plus air yards. After a disappointing junior campaign, the veteran wideout will be looking for a new home and a clean slate.

Kentucky could provide that home. New wide receivers coach Joe Price III has deep ties to Houston and that is where Marquis Johnson played high school football before starting his collegiate career at Missouri. Could the former top-500 recruit jump to UK for his senior season?

Head on a swivel season has arrived.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of nine players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

