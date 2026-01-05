Former Kentucky commit Marquise Davis is transferring to Louisville
Vince Marrow made a splash for Louisville when news broke on Sunday night that star tailback Isaac Brown was returning for his junior season after originally planning to enter the portal. Kentucky’s former recruiting ace helped keep Louisville’s best player on the roster. Now he’s helping make Louisville’s tailback room one of the best in college football.
Missouri transfer Marquise Davis committed to the Cards on Monday.
The Cleveland (Ohio) Heights product was top-200 recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle who surprisingly committed to Kentucky early in the process despite getting some big-time interest from blue blood programs. However, Kentucky had a highly disappointing season on the field in 2024 and that led to Marquise Davis flipping to Missouri in December. UK was unable to hold on to one of Marrow’s biggest recent recruiting wins. Davis enrolled at Missouri but spent the entire season behind star Ahmad Hardy (1,649 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) and quality RB2 Jamal Roberts (753 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns). That led to the former blue-chip recruit entering the portal. Now he is reunited with Marrow again as a redshirt freshman.
Marquise Davis became the second former Marrow recruit to join the Louisville program after Kentucky cornerback DJ Waller Jr. committed to the ACC program over the weekend. The Cards are also recruiting Kentucky transfers Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II. Davis will join a running back unit that is currently one of the best on paper in college football.
The Governor’s Cup has a lot more people crossing the rivalry line now.
