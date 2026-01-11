Martels Carter Signs Return Deal with Kentucky for 2026 Season
Kentucky football has received some more good news on Saturday night. UK safety Martels Carter has signed a deal to return to Kentucky for the 2026 season, he tells KSR.
Carter, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back, recorded stats in two games during his freshman season in 2025. He recorded four total tackles.
Carter was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. Coming out of Paducah Tilghman (Paducah, KY), Carter was ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 23 safety and the No. 297 overall player in the 2025 class. He helped lead Paducah Tilghman to a state title in 2024.
