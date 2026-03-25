Kentucky is finalist for high 3-star EDGE Marvin Nguetsop
The recruiting trail is heating up. A big summer is on the horizon for the Kentucky football program as Will Stein‘s program attempts to build its first full recruiting class. A defensive target got one step closer to make a final decision on Wednesday.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More EDGE Marvin Nguetsop has trimmed his list to five schools. Kentucky is joined by Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
The German native is a jumbo defensive end target at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds. UK hosted Marvin Nguetsop for an unofficial visit on March 13 ahead of spring break. This high three-star prospect has also taken trips to Ohio State and Michigan in March before trimming his list. South Carolina recently received a visit but did not make this top-five cut. Nguetsop has eliminated multiple other power conference programs. Ole Miss has an official visit locked in with this prospect from June 19-21.
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Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Miss are making a big push for Marvin Nugetsop. Kentucky is firmly in the mix. Things are heating up on the recruiting trail.
Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 440 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 692 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 705 overall)
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