Kentucky is finalist for high 3-star EDGE Marvin Nguetsop

The recruiting trail is heating up. A big summer is on the horizon for the Kentucky football program as Will Stein‘s program attempts to build its first full recruiting class. A defensive target got one step closer to make a final decision on Wednesday.

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More EDGE Marvin Nguetsop has trimmed his list to five schools. Kentucky is joined by Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

NEWS: Class of 2027 EDGE Marvin Nguetsop is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 270 EDGE from Germany came to the United States in August, and is now the No. 2 recruit in Connecticut (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/tDtGEdqeFR pic.twitter.com/er05JLULbo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2026

The German native is a jumbo defensive end target at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds. UK hosted Marvin Nguetsop for an unofficial visit on March 13 ahead of spring break. This high three-star prospect has also taken trips to Ohio State and Michigan in March before trimming his list. South Carolina recently received a visit but did not make this top-five cut. Nguetsop has eliminated multiple other power conference programs. Ole Miss has an official visit locked in with this prospect from June 19-21.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Miss are making a big push for Marvin Nugetsop. Kentucky is firmly in the mix. Things are heating up on the recruiting trail.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 440 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 692 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 705 overall)

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