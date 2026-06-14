Western Carolina pitcher Mason Snyder commits to Kentucky
The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened last week. Kentucky has added another pitcher in college baseball free agency.
Western Carolina right-handed pitcher transfer Mason Snyder has committed to Kentucky.
The South Georgia native started his collegiate journey at Division III Berry College where he spent two seasons. Snyder appeared in just three games as a freshman before making 13 starts with 44 strikeouts over 67 innings. The pitcher finished that season with a 6.71 ERA. That led to an opportunity at Western Carolina. The right-handed pitcher made 23 appearances out of the bubllepn for the Catamounts in the SoCon this past season. Berry finished the season 7-2 with 58 innings, 2.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts. Snyder’s free pass rate (9.8%) was strong as the pitcher logged at three-plus innings in multiple relief appearances.
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This multi-time transfer is now leveling up again. Mason Snyder is undersized (5-8, 175) but owns starting experience and was a top high-leverage arm in the Western Carolina bullpen who threw strikes. The pitcher gives up contact but did a good job of keeping the ball in the park (2.6% HR percentage). The relief pitcher recorded scoreless outings against a pair of College World Series teams (Troy, Georgia).
Kentucky had to rebuild the bullpen this offseason. The Bat Cats are currently doing that in the transfer portal.
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
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