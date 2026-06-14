Western Carolina pitcher Mason Snyder commits to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened last week. Kentucky has added another pitcher in college baseball free agency.

Western Carolina right-handed pitcher transfer Mason Snyder has committed to Kentucky.

The South Georgia native started his collegiate journey at Division III Berry College where he spent two seasons. Snyder appeared in just three games as a freshman before making 13 starts with 44 strikeouts over 67 innings. The pitcher finished that season with a 6.71 ERA. That led to an opportunity at Western Carolina. The right-handed pitcher made 23 appearances out of the bubllepn for the Catamounts in the SoCon this past season. Berry finished the season 7-2 with 58 innings, 2.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts. Snyder’s free pass rate (9.8%) was strong as the pitcher logged at three-plus innings in multiple relief appearances.

This multi-time transfer is now leveling up again. Mason Snyder is undersized (5-8, 175) but owns starting experience and was a top high-leverage arm in the Western Carolina bullpen who threw strikes. The pitcher gives up contact but did a good job of keeping the ball in the park (2.6% HR percentage). The relief pitcher recorded scoreless outings against a pair of College World Series teams (Troy, Georgia).

Kentucky had to rebuild the bullpen this offseason. The Bat Cats are currently doing that in the transfer portal.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits