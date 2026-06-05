Mason Williams is the first Kentucky Wildcat to move into the Wildcat Lodge

It’s move-in weekend for the Kentucky Basketball team, and the first Wildcat has arrived on campus.

Freshman Mason Williams moved his stuff into the Wildcat Lodge this morning. The son of assistant coach Mo Williams committed to Kentucky in late March, backing out of his pledge to Jackson State, where his father was head coach. A few weeks later, Mo followed, taking a job on Mark Pope’s staff. Since then, Mo has been in Lexington, helping Pope build the roster and hitting the recruiting trail, while Mason has been making trips back and forth from Memphis as he finished up his senior year at Tennessee Collegiate Academy.

Williams is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class, ranked No. 124 overall and No. 19 among point guards by Rivals. Last season at TCA, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game. In November, TCA upset No. 1-ranked Prolific Prep, thanks in part to Williams’ 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Before transferring to TCA for his senior year, Williams played for Germantown High School (Gluckstadt, MS), leading the program to its first-ever state title in 2025. The year prior, he also won a state title with Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS), alongside his brother, Michael.

Now, Williams is a Wildcat, providing depth to Kentucky’s backcourt. He’s excited about the opportunity ahead.

“What’s up, BBN? Mason Williams here,” he said in a video on Kentucky’s social media account. “Just got moved in, excited to get to work. One thing you all should know about me is I’m the hardest worker, and I’m ready to meet the guys and get on the floor and practice.”

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Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster

Williams is the first of many arrivals this weekend. The entire team is expected on campus this weekend, including Milan Momcilovic, who signed with Kentucky earlier this week. Practice is set to begin on June 15, a week from Monday. 2027 four-star recruit Ryan Hampton also begins his official visit today, giving him a good chance to meet the new squad.