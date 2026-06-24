Mason Williams says ‘The Closer’ has worked for coaching stardom at Kentucky: 'My dad is really good at what he does'

Mason Williams got a head start on the competition, thanks to some unique circumstances surrounding his addition as a Kentucky Wildcat. While the rest of the team showed up in early June, the four-star freshman guard got to Lexington on April 30 — he moved in with his pops, Mo Williams, as the former NBA All-Star and world champion began his new journey as an assistant coach on Mark Pope’s staff.

That meant getting an early feel for Lexington, campus and the Joe Craft Center, along with getting his first look at Big Blue Nation as a student-athlete.

“I’ve been loving Lexington,” Williams said, adding that fans are already recognizing him out on the town.

Despite Pope’s need for a new assistant and push for Mo at the time, Mason appreciated his first trip to town as an uncommitted recruit, because the third-year Kentucky coach went out of his way to distance dad from son. He wanted the four-star guard because he was talented and a strong roster fit, exactly what the Wildcats needed after seeing how problematic depth at the position has been in his first two seasons.

Williams didn’t feel like a package deal with his All-Star father, he felt like a wanted and needed prospect with the winningest program in college basketball history. Seeing what he could be a part of, that made the difference.

“Once I seen that wall of all the players, once I walked in Rupp (Arena), it was a done deal,” he told KSR. “I’ve just always wanted to play for a coach like Coach Pope — the way he plays, how fast he plays, the shots I can take, shots that everybody can take. I love it.”

The dad angle made it a no-brainer for the rookie guard, however, knowing he’d get to learn from a 14-year pro with over 10K points scored in the league every day, playing for the biggest brand and against the toughest competition. All of the boxes were checked.

Has the vision lived up to the reality? It’s one thing to say you want to be coached by your dad at a place like Kentucky, but how have things been with the balls actually bouncing at the Craft Center?

Mo has found the right balance with Mason.

“He’s said it multiple times, he said he coaches me like a player and he’s coaching me like a son,” Mason continued. “But his whole life that he’s been a dad, he’s been a coach and he’s been a dad. He’s been a regular dad to me my whole life. …

“He’s stepping back a little bit, letting my (other) coaches do what coaches do, but he’s also being my dad.”

It’s not just the Mason show, though, and the four-star freshman understands that. Mo is there to help develop his son, sure, but also prove himself as a coach at the highest level as he looks to further his own career — he’s a two-time Division I head coach for a reason. He took this job to show he can recruit pros to Kentucky and win championships as an assistant before he gets his first high-major shot.

So far, so good, as Williams has already earned a reputation for being a game-changer on the recruiting trail, not only helping the Wildcats bring in a top portal class, but also seal the deal on Pope’s first top-10 prospect in Ryan Hampton.

What’s been working for his old man in his first couple of months on the job?

“He knows how to be in tune with the age of the players and what they like,” Mason said. “He knows what they like, he knows how to reach them, he knows they like to play the game, he knows that what they, what we do — he understands us. He’s really good at that.

“He already knows the players a lot already, already being in the AAU field with me, watching me and my brothers. So he already knows them a little bit. I already knew Ryan (Hampton) a little bit, and my dad, so that played into it a little bit. But I think my dad is really good at what he does, he’s been the closer a little bit.”

Speaking of that nickname, The Closer, Mo Williams earned that one following Hampton’s commitment from the five-star guard’s father.

“The closer, Mo Williams, comes in. He’s the closer. He shut the door,” Hampton’s father, Rod, told KSR+. “He’s like, ‘Man, we need you here.’”

After the top-10 recruit’s commitment, Mason doubled down on his dad’s new nickname by sharing it on social media, proud of the recognition Mo has already gotten and will continue to get as he stacks talent in Lexington.

Mason already said he wanted to be “the hardest worker to ever come to Kentucky,” setting the bar high for his own playing career. He’s just as confident in Mo’s ability to do the same as a coach.

“It’s just everything he’s worked for, I’ll say that,” he told KSR. “He’s working hard, I know he’s working hard, I see it daily. I’m just saying, he’s definitely doing his job, and he’s doing it right.”