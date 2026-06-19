Mason Williams wants to be the hardest worker to ever play for Kentucky

Mason Williams grew up with the benefit of having an NBA point guard as a father. But he hasn’t let that make him complacent. If he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, living a long and successful basketball career, it’s going to take more than relying on good genes and a great mentor.

It’s going to take plenty of hard work. And that’s how Williams wants to be defined throughout his time at Kentucky.

A rising freshman, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound point guard was considered a four-star talent out of high school, but someone outside of the top 100 player rankings. He was originally committed to play for his aforementioned father, Mo Williams, at Jackson State before the two moved to Lexington earlier in the offseason. Having his dad on staff doesn’t mean he’s in line to play 20 minutes per game right away, though. Everything will have to be earned.

That was the recruiting pitch when he first visited, and that’s remained the message from head coach Mark Pope ever since.

“(Pope) told me on visits, I’ve got to go get it, go get everything. That’s all it is, and I’ve been doing it,” Williams said Thursday. “…He told me, be me. You didn’t come here to pass the ball or shoot the ball. You came here to be Mason Williams.”

That shouldn’t be a problem, though. Williams was battle-tested in high school. In November, he helped Tennessee Collegiate Academy upset nationally-ranked Prolific Prep (FL) with 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He shot 41.2 percent from deep as a senior against a challenging schedule. With a big frame for a guard, he can bully his way into the paint. He says he wants to play in transition, continue improving his outside jumper and floater, and find his teammates after a paint touch. He also says he’s in the best shape of his life right now.

But playing time could be scarce in Williams’ true freshman season in 2026-27. Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are the projected backcourt duo. College veterans Jerone Morton and Trent Noah will help fill out the guard rotation. Fellow freshman Zyon Hawthorne plays the same position, too. If Williams wants to see the floor, he has to make it so Pope can’t afford to take him off.

That sounds like his plan.

“My personal expectation is I wanna be the hardest worker to ever come to Kentucky. That’s it,” Williams said. “If I achieve that goal, there’s a lot more to come with it.”

That’s the response of someone who has a good head on his shoulders. At some point, his hard work will pay off. And if you need more convincing that Williams is wise beyond his years, his answer when asked what he’d tell his younger self should do the trick.

“I would tell him love (basketball) sooner,” Williams said. “It took me until I was like 15, 16 to love the game. But I would say if I’m loving it at that age, where would I be, even if I’m at Kentucky? What would I be if I was loving it then? I work hard now, but if I was working hard then, who knows where I could be. But at the same time, just keep going. I would tell him keep going.”

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