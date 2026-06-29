Matt Jones is headed to weekday ESPN Radio, but KSR isn't going anywhere

It hasn’t been a well-kept secret that KSR’s Matt Jones was in the mix for a weekday show on ESPN Radio. He and Myron Medcalf have hosted Matt & Myron on Sunday mornings for nearly a decade, and it leaked in April that they were in the running for a promotion to a daily show when ESPN Radio reshuffled its schedule this summer.

Today, that speculation was confirmed when ESPN Radio revealed its new weekday lineup, adding Matt & Myron to its daily programming. They’ll take over the 3-5 p.m. slot each day, following radio legend Rich Eisen.

“The show has become a staple of ESPN Radio’s Sunday schedule over the past eight years and will now bring its insightful analysis and fan-first approach to weekday afternoons,” the press release reads. “Matt & Myron will also simulcast on the ESPN App and following the show available across major podcast platforms.”

What it means for KSR

By putting Matt & Myron in the afternoons, Matt’s KSR obligations and the KSR schedule remain unchanged. Many KSR listeners had asked about the future of KSR if Matt & Myron moved to weekday mornings, but it’s not an issue or scheduling conflict with their 3 p.m. start on ESPN. The move to afternoon radio will be more on Matt’s plate each day, but KSR will stay at 10 a.m. on weekdays on iHeart Radio.

I will still be hosting KSR every morning from 10-Noon with the boys and we will continue to be on 50 locations all over the state as we go into our 17th year here in Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 29, 2026

ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup