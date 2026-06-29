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Matt Jones is headed to weekday ESPN Radio, but KSR isn't going anywhere

Drew Franklin
Drew Franklin@DrewFranklinKSR
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(Photo by Mario Maitland/KSR)

It hasn’t been a well-kept secret that KSR’s Matt Jones was in the mix for a weekday show on ESPN Radio. He and Myron Medcalf have hosted Matt & Myron on Sunday mornings for nearly a decade, and it leaked in April that they were in the running for a promotion to a daily show when ESPN Radio reshuffled its schedule this summer.

Today, that speculation was confirmed when ESPN Radio revealed its new weekday lineup, adding Matt & Myron to its daily programming. They’ll take over the 3-5 p.m. slot each day, following radio legend Rich Eisen.

“The show has become a staple of ESPN Radio’s Sunday schedule over the past eight years and will now bring its insightful analysis and fan-first approach to weekday afternoons,” the press release reads. “Matt & Myron will also simulcast on the ESPN App and following the show available across major podcast platforms.”

What it means for KSR

By putting Matt & Myron in the afternoons, Matt’s KSR obligations and the KSR schedule remain unchanged. Many KSR listeners had asked about the future of KSR if Matt & Myron moved to weekday mornings, but it’s not an issue or scheduling conflict with their 3 p.m. start on ESPN. The move to afternoon radio will be more on Matt’s plate each day, but KSR will stay at 10 a.m. on weekdays on iHeart Radio.

ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup

Time (ET)Show & Hosts
6-10 a.m.UnSportsmanLikeEvan Cohen, Chris Canty & Michelle Smallmon
10 a.m. – NoonThe Golics
Mike Golic Sr. & Mike Golic Jr.
Noon – 3 p.m.The Rich Eisen Show
Rich Eisen, Chris Brockman, Michael Del Tufo & TJ Jefferson
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.Matt & Myron
Matt Jones & Myron Medcalf
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.Freddie & Harry
Freddie Coleman & Harry Douglas
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.Amber & Ian
Amber Wilson & Ian Fitzsimmons
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.GameNight
Q Myers
1 a.m. – 6 a.m.SportsCenter All Night

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