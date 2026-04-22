Kentucky QB signee Matt Ponatoski faces MLB Draft deadline as decision looms in July

Kentucky recently recorded a very big recruiting win in the 2027 high school cycle. Jake Nawrot was Will Stein‘s first official addition at quarterback. But an inherited commit also counts. Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski stuck with his UK pledge after the coaching change. Now the blue-chip prospect and Elite 11 finalist has a decision to make.

That decision will happen soon.

Ponatoski is finishing up his senior year and that means finishing the baseball season. This multi-sport athlete still has a decision to make. Play football and baseball at Kentucky? Or enter the MLB Draft? We are getting close to official decision-making mode. The 2026 prospect went on record about that upcoming decision and what his process is as the school year comes to an end.

“Is it school? Is it the draft?” Ponatoski told Spectrum News. “And it’s, you know, it’s my decision. But at the same time, I’m basically going through the recruiting process again with these teams, and I’m trying to show I have it, day in and day out. So, it’s not stressful. But at the same time, I’m going to have my bags packed and I’m not going to really know where I’m going.”

“I’m going to be fully prepared to go to school and go be at Kentucky and enroll and go compete for a quarterback battle when I get there. But at the same time, like going and putting my best foot forward to these MLB teams and showing them like I have what it takes for you to draft me.”

The MLB Draft is on July 11. Ponatoski still has plenty of time to figure out his final decision. It is one that a lot of players never have make. This quarterback and shortstop is not a normal player. This prospect has a big future, but eventually, a final decision has to be made. Ponatoski will either continue a football career at Kentucky (while also playing baseball) or will start a professional baseball journey in the minor leagues.

There is no clear right answer. Both paths can be successful.

“It’s one A and one B,” Ponatoski said. “I’m going to go have a great career at Kentucky, or I’m going to go be a professional baseball player. It’s like you can’t draw it up much better.”