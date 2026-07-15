Matt Ponatoski enrolls at Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over the Reds

The wait is over for dual-sport star Matt Ponatoski. He has made his decision and his move to Lexington.

A four-star quarterback commit in Kentucky’s 2026 football recruiting class, Ponatoski also heard his name called in last weekend’s MLB Draft, going No. 542 overall to the Cincinnati Reds. That put the Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller High School graduate in a predicament: chase his pro baseball dreams as an 18th-round pick by his hometown organization, or honor his two-sport commitment to the University of Kentucky.

Ponatoski had until July 27, MLB’s signing deadline, to make his decision, but with preseason training camp around the corner in Lexington, he needed only a few days to mull over his options before enrolling at UK.

KSR has learned that Ponatoski enrolled at Kentucky on Wednesday, signaling his intention to begin his college career as a Wildcat while putting his professional baseball aspirations on hold.

What does Ponatoski bring to UK?

Though only a true freshman, Ponatoksi adds to the quarterback room in Lexington, backing up Kenny Minchey in Will Stein’s first offense. Ponatoski is the 16th-best quarterback in the incoming freshman class, according to Rivals, and the No. 234 overall player in the 2026 Rivals300.

As a high school senior, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,395 yards with 28 touchdowns and only one interception in 12 games. The year before, he won Gatorade’s Ohio Player of the Year awards in both baseball and football as a junior, becoming only the third high schooler to ever earn Gatorade honors in two sports in the same academic year.

Once the upcoming football season is over in Lexington, Ponatoski plans to pitch for Nick Mingione and Kentucky Baseball in the adjacent stadium on campus.

Will Stein on Ponatoski as a two-sport athlete

Back in May, UK football head coach Will Stein said of Ponatoski, “Everything that he’s said to me is that he wants to be a big-time college football player. Is (the MLB Draft) concerning? No. I’m just really grateful to be able to have the chance to coach Matt, and I think his best years are yet to come in football.”

“He’s obviously an outstanding baseball player. I would love to get him on the diamond here at Kentucky, too, and let’s do this thing together.”

























