Kentucky has plan for Matt Ponatoski to play both sports

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski is the gem of Will Stein’s first high school recruiting class. Once the blue-chip prospect enrolls in school and arrives on campus this summer, Ponatoski will compete for the Kentucky backup quarterback job. But he won’t be a full-time quarterback when the spring semester rolls around. This is a true dual-sport athlete.

Kentucky head baseball coach Nick Mingione says that both programs have a plan. Matt Ponatoski will be a rare true double-dip athlete in the SEC.

“We’re just super excited about the ability,” Mingione said when asked about Ponatoski. “I’ve had multiple conversations with Will already and his staff. Which, by the way, have been super impressed with the people that he’s surrounded himself with. Its been fantastic.”

“We’re fully ready for him to do both. We have a plan to make that happen.”

The potential first-round baseball draft prospect and four-star quarterback recruit will finish his senior year and play one more baseball season for the Crusaders. A final MLB Draft decision must be made after that but both Kentucky programs feel confident that Ponatoski will be on campus this summer. Once he arrives, there will be a juggling act. What gives Nick Mingione confidence that Ponatoski can pull off this double-dip? The logic is pretty simple.

“As a junior in the state of Ohio, a junior, he goes out and is named the Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The like greatest honor you can win,” said Mingione. “Well then, what does he do? He follows that up with and goes out in the spring and dominates and he’s named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a baseball player. What do you think he’s going to do? I’m like play both.”

The long-time Kentucky head baseball coach then explained that he has a philosophy that the game tells you when to focus on one position or one spot. Mignione used Shohei Ohtani as an example. The head coach beleives that the game has not told Ponatoski to stop. The ballyhooed prospect continues to dominate on the gridiron and diamond. He will be given a chance to continue that dominance in Lexington.

“What a special talent,” Mingione said.