Cincinnati Reds select Matt Ponatoski in 18th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout Matt Ponatoski is signed to play both football and baseball at Kentucky. That remains the plan if he makes it on campus. A draft slide on Sunday could push him to Lexington — but the hometown factor will be something to consider as he makes his decision.

After a long wait, Ponatoski was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft in Philadelphia. He came off the board at No. 542 overall.

With their 18th-round pick (No. 542 overall), the @Reds select Archbishop Moeller (OH) right-handed pitcher Matt Ponatoski, No. 208 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/FcyUbKHxgP — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

Ponatoski was originally a shortstop-first during his prep career but is seen as a pitcher despite throwing just 30-plus innings over his final two seasons of high school baseball. During his junior campaign, Ponatoski was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in both football and baseball. The four-star recruit remained committed to Kentucky — and eventually signed with the Wildcats — after the coaching change but has not enrolled in school yet. The quarterback and pitcher admitted that he was in the middle heading into this weekend.

“It’s kind of in that gray area right now where you know you’re going to have to make a really hard decision,” Ponatoski said.

But the waiting game is finally over. Now it’s time for a final decision. Will Matt Ponatoski be playing quarterback during Kentucky’s fall camp in August or be logging innings as a pitcher in a minor league farm system somewhere? We’ll find out soon.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

JOIN HERE