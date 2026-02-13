Matt Walsh, notorious Florida villain, will be at tomorrow's game

The Kentucky vs. Florida rivalry has new juice in the Mark Pope-Todd Golden era. The Cats’ win over the Gators last season was one of the best of Pope’s first year in Lexington. Tomorrow, Kentucky will look to upset the reigning national champions in Gainesville as a double-digit underdog. The Cats can do it with one of the biggest villains in the series’ history in the stands at a sold-out, Oranged-out Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Matt Walsh tweeted yesterday that he will attend Saturday’s game. Walsh was one of Florida’s stars during the rivalry’s heyday in the 2000s. He only had two wins over Kentucky during his three-year college career, but Kentucky fans hated him so much that the student section at Rupp Arena had a special chant that would never see the light of day in 2026.

Walsh left Florida in 2005 before the Gators’ golden era hit its peak. Under Billy Donovan, Florida won back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007 and seven straight vs. Kentucky from 2005 to 2008. Donovan, a former assistant at Kentucky under Rick Pitino, was so good that UK tried to lure him back to Lexington not once but twice, only to be turned down both times despite widespread rumors of a “done deal” and horse farm purchases.

When Donovan left for the NBA in 2015, some of the magic of the Kentucky vs. Florida series went with him. The Cats have won 11 of the last 13 meetings. Todd Golden is 1-4 against Kentucky during his tenure; however, he’s got a national championship ring, and the Gators are in first place in the SEC standings. Kentucky can take that spot with a win on Saturday. Wouldn’t that be fun with Matt Walsh watching? According to Zach Alboverdi of Gators Online, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard will be there too, taking advantage of the NBA All-Star break.

As we count down to tipoff, let’s look back at the series, specifically, the villains it has produced. Walsh is high on that list, but I’ll start with the one that first made me hate the Gators back in the day.

Teddy Dupay

Years at Florida: 3 (1998-2001)

Record vs. Kentucky: 3-3 (12.3 PPG)

The 5’11” guard was a thorn in Kentucky’s side during his time in Gainesville. As a sophomore, he scored 14 points in the No. 12 Gators’ win over the No. 11 Cats. The next year, he put up a career-high 28 to lead No. 6 Florida to a 15-point win over No. 15 Kentucky to clinch the SEC regular season title. Although small in stature, Dupay was pesky and tough, the kind of player you absolutely hated if he wasn’t on your team.

Dupay was dismissed from Florida during his senior year for betting on sports and traveled a long, hard road for a while, but seems to have turned things around, opening the Teddy Dupay Basketball Academy in Tampa Bay.

Matt Walsh

Years at Florida: 3 (2002-2005)

Record vs. Kentucky: 2-6 (15.25 PPG)

One year later, we got another great Gator villain in the form of 6’6″, 205 lbs. wing Matt Walsh. Walsh only got two wins vs. Kentucky, but scored in double figures in seven of those eight games. He had 26 to lead the Gators to the 2005 SEC Tournament Championship in the Georgia Dome, Florida’s second win over the Cats in a week after not beating them for three years.

Joakim Noah

Years at Florida: 3 (2004-07)

Record vs. Kentucky: 5-1 (11.3 PPG)

For most, the list starts and stops here. Joakim Noah is the perfect villain. From his hair to his goofy facial expressions and chest pounds, he was so easy to hate. The hardest part? He was also really good. The 2006 and 2007 Florida squads had a lot of stars, but Noah was the face you remember because how could you forget it?

Noah scored in double figures three times vs. the Cats, putting up 26 in a 15-point Kentucky loss in 2006. A year later at Rupp, after falling to the floor after a foul, he shoved a pompom back at a cheerleader after she waved it in his face, creating an early internet firestorm. In his final game vs. Kentucky a month later, he scored 17 points to lead the Gators to their sixth straight win over the Cats.

Give Noah credit for one thing: he hates Kentucky just as much as Kentucky fans hate him. While watching ESPN’s All-Access documentary on Kentucky in 2012 (a choice he made when he could easily turn the channel), he tweeted this to his followers:

This all access kentucky makes me want to throw up…. Off them…Go gatorboys — Joakim Noah (@JoakimNoah) October 25, 2012

Corey Brewer

Years at Florida: 3 (2004-07)

Record vs. Kentucky: 6-1 (9.0 PPG)

Al Horford and Corey Brewer were other members of the Florida dynasty. For some reason, I have no ill will toward Horford. Brewer? Different story. He scored 16 against Kentucky twice, in wins in 2006 and 2007, but it was the facial expressions that drove me up a wall. Brewer also did the Gator chomp to the crowd during the Big Blue All-Stars vs. Villains exhibition game in 2011, drawing a hearty boo:

Nick Calathes

Years at Florida: 2 (2008-2009)

Record vs. Kentucky: 2-2 (19.5 PPG)

Nick Calathes looked like a mini Billy Donovan racing up and down the court during his time in Gainesville; thankfully, he didn’t have his coach’s poise. Calathes had a chance to send Kentucky vs. Florida to overtime in February 2009 at Rupp Arena, heading to the line after being fouled on a three-point attempt by Kevin Galloway. With the Rupp crowd roaring, Calathes missed all three free throws, and Kentucky won the game 68-65. Calathes finished with a career-high 33 points, but the three he missed will count the most in our memories.

Chandler Parsons

Years at Florida: 4 (2007-2011)

Record vs. Kentucky: 3-6 (7.9 PPG)

What is it about Florida villains and their hair? Chandler Parsons won three of his nine games against Kentucky, but none during the 2009-10 season when John Wall was a Wildcat. When Wall and Parsons were on the Houston Rockets together, Wall reminded him of that regularly during workouts. Parsons averaged 13.7 PPG as a senior vs. Kentucky, leading the Gators to a 74-66 upset over the No. 2 Cats in the Swamp.

Scottie Wilbekin

Years at Florida: 4 (2010-2014)

Record vs. Kentucky: 5-6 (8.2 PPG)

Scottie Wilbekin may have the most games against Kentucky, facing the Cats 11 times, going 4-1 against the Cats as a starter. Two of those wins really sting. Wilbekin had a game-high 14 points and 8 assists in the game in which Nerlens Noel tore his ACL in February 2013. A year later, he scored 23 points, including five crucial free throws down the stretch, in No. 3 Florida’s win over No. 14 Kentucky at Rupp, the first of three Gator victories over the Cats that season. He also beat out Julius Randle for SEC Player of the Year.

There are bigger Florida villains than Wilbekin, but we did not like him.

Colin Castleton

Years at Florida: 3 (2020-23)

Record vs. Kentucky: 1-4 (17.2 PPG)

Colin Castleton spent the first two years of his career at Michigan, but he fits the mold of a Florida villain, with his big frame and spiky hair. He scored in double figures in four of his five games against Kentucky, giving Oscar Tshiebwe fits. He’s not nearly as hateable as others on this list, but I do remember being frustrated by how well he played vs. Oscar. Plus, I felt the need to include at least one player from the post-Billy Donovan era.

Florida fan who tried to hook and hold Cason Wallace

Years at Florida: Unknown

Record vs. Kentucky: 0-1

Let’s flash back to Kentucky’s trip to Florida in 2023. The Cats won that game 72-67, despite one Florida fan’s best efforts. While chasing down a loose ball, Cason Wallace fell into some fans sitting courtside, and one of them didn’t want to let go, wrapping his arm around Wallace’s neck. All three fans were thrown out of the game, many in the pro-Florida crowd applauding the decision.

Kentucky has enough injury issues this season. Let’s hope that guy’s not in the O-Dome tomorrow.