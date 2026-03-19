Matthew Langhi drops 36 points in Marshall County's back-and-forth win over Boyd County

Two of the top scorers in all of the Bluegrass State met head-to-head in Thursday’s Sweet 16. They gave the Rupp Arena crowd exactly what they were hoping for.

But it was Matthew Langhi, who led all scorers with 35 points, and the No. 16 Marshall County Marshals (25-8) that came out on top, besting Jacob Spurlock’s 29 points for the Boyd County Lions (29-7) in a thrilling 67-63 first-round victory.

Langhi earned his 35 points inside the arc, shooting 12-26 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line. His two most important points of the afternoon came at the line down the stretch, extending Marshall County’s lead to four with just 14 seconds left in regulation. The junior finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to go along with five assists while playing all 32 minutes.

“We tried multiple things to try to get him stopped, and a lot of times when that happens, we got in foul trouble. We had to make some adjustments that we didn’t really start with our game plan to do,” Boyd County head coach Randy Anderson said of Langhi. “He’s a very tough player to guard.”

Matthew Langhi DOUBLE-DOUBLE! Leads Marshall Co. to upset win over Boyd Co. 67-63



39 PTS – 10 REB – 5 AST@KSRonX Sweet 16 coverage pic.twitter.com/Sh4pdzfLy3 — SterlingVision (@sterlingvis1) March 19, 2026

Boyd County led by five points at halftime as Langhi and Spurlock each had 15 points through two quarters, but momentum flipped in Marshall County’s favor out of the break. After shooting just 40 percent as a team in the first half, the Marshals went 13-22 (59.1 percent) from the field in the second.

“The moment that changed was really halftime,” Marshall County’s Kaden Mohler said postgame. “We walked in and our heads were down. Coach came in and talked to us like, we have no reason to have our heads down, whatsoever. It was a five-point game. We had been in that multiple times throughout this whole season.

“We just gathered together as a family, as a brotherhood, that’s what we are. And we got a win.”

But it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Marshall County truly began to create some separation. Neither team led in this game by more than eight points. Spurlock managed a tough and-one finish right before the third quarter buzzer that put Boyd County ahead 51-49. But Marshall County had an answer to begin the final frame, and it came in the form of back-to-back triples from Langhi (his only one of the game) and senior Neyland Jezik.

Photo via Bryce Stevenson, Kentucky Sports Radio

Boyd County, playing in its first Sweet 16 since 2018, had opportunities late to tie or take the lead. The Marshals eventually keyed in on Spurlock, though. After the 16th Region Player of the Year buried a three-pointer that tied the game at 61, he missed his final three attempts from deep. His 29 points came on 9-20 shooting (5-13 3PT). The Youngstown State commit also grabbed seven rebounds.

“We just wanted to have someone on him constantly,” Marshall County head coach Sawyer Donohoo said of defending Spurlock. “We had multiple people on him, but we really wanted to try and lay on him and make him work to catch the ball.”

Spurlock received plenty of help from senior Malachi Payne, who chipped in 16 points and seven assists for the Lions. And while it wasn’t enough for Boyd County to stay alive in the state tournament, the memories of what happened on the Rupp Arena hardwood won’t go away anytime soon.

“To play at a place that I’ve looked up to my whole life, being a UK fan, with my best friends in the world, is something I’ll never forget. Something I’ll tell my kids every time I step in this building,” Boyd County senior Ethan Rardon said. “This wasn’t where it was supposed to end, but I’m grateful for the great coaches we had and the mentors and every person I’ve played with. I’m grateful.”

Marshall County now looks to Friday’s quarterfinals, where they’ll take on the winner of No. 5 George Rogers Clark and No. 21 Johnson Central, a matchup that tips off Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET).

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