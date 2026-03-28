Kentucky Lands 2027 IOL Matthias Burrell

Kentucky football has another commitment. 2027 offensive lineman Matthias Burrell has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH) is close with Kentucky assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack. Warmack played with Burrell’s older brother in high school.

“It’s a very close relationship. Seeing him, we connected about what he needs from me this offseason, how I look, and as a person, it’s great to catch up with him,” Burrell told KSR+ in February. “It was great to meet Coach [Cutter] Leftwich and Coach [Derek] Warehime. Meeting the staff was definitely one of my favorite parts.”

Burrell committed to Kentucky after having taken several visits. He had previously been on campus at Virginia, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Louisville, among others.

“[Kentucky] came in with a goal and a plan,” Burrell said. “Will Stein said in the debrief, ‘We didn’t come to be average. In the SEC, 6-6 gets you fired. We didn’t come here to be average. We’re coming to be winners and champions.’ That meant a lot to me, considering he’s coming into the SEC. It’s big for him, being the youngest coach in the SEC. Hearing that confidence and swagger really stood out to me about his character and him as a coach.”

Burrell’s older brother, Matthew Burrell Jr., was a four-star recruit out of the 2015 high school class, committing to Ohio State. He redshirted the 2015 season before playing 13 games at Ohio State in 2016 and 12 games in 2017. Then, he transferred to Sam Houston State, where he finished his college career.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class