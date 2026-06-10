Me'Arah O'Neal officially signs with Kentucky

Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal has unofficially been a Kentucky Wildcat since she announced her commitment to Kenny Brooks‘ program on April 27, but now that ink has been to paper, O’Neal is officially a Cat. On Wednesday, the Kentucky women’s basketball team announced that the 6-foot-4 forward has been signed.

As a Gator this past season, O’Neal averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. She recorded 23 points and four rebounds while shooting 6-12 (2-4 3PT) from the field against Kentucky on Jan. 15.

Inked in KY Blue, @MeArahONeall_! ✍️🔵 pic.twitter.com/sgUtNGF8Ox — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 10, 2026

O’Neal made a big leap from her freshman campaign and emerged into one of the more underrated forwards in the SEC. Against the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 29, she tallied 17 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in 32 minutes, shooting 6-9 (2-4 3PT) from the field. The following outing at Vanderbilt, O’Neal posted 22 points and eight rebounds while making eight of her 12 shots and going 3-6 from beyond the arc.

What makes O’Neal so dangerous is her ability to shoot the three. She truly is the epitome of a modern stretch four. Her 38.1 three-point percentage would have been the best on Kentucky’s team last season. Asia Boone shot 36.5% from deep a year ago, which led the team.

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