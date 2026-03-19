Metallica and Diego Pavia believe in Kentucky this weekend

It’s time to forgive Metallica for what they did to Napster because it seems, at least for a couple of weekends, that they are one of us.

The heavy metal band participated in the NCAA’s March Madness Bracket Challenge this year, and put their faith in the Kentucky Wildcats to go on a run in the Midwest as the No. 7 seed. Metallica’s bracket has Kentucky beating Santa Clara in the first round, then upsetting No. 2 seed Iowa State in the second, sending Kentucky to a Sweet 16 rematch with Tennessee.

In the second weekend, Metallica likes the Cats to take down the Vols in Chicago and reach the Elite Eight for the first time under Mark Pope and the first time since 2019. It’s there where Metallica predicts Kentucky will lose to No. 1 seed Michigan, one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

An Elite Eight appearance with wins over Santa Clara, Iowa State, and Tennessee would be a nice run for Kentucky at this point.

We like your attitude, Metallica.

Diego Pavia also likes Kentucky

Looking at the NCAA’s other celebrity brackets, we see that most are against Kentucky. Santa Clara is a popular first-round pick. However, Vandy QB Diego Pavia joined Metallica in picking Kentucky to the Elite Eight, beating Tennessee to get there.