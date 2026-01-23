Meteorologist Madness: Jim Cantore joins KSR's snow forecast showdown
One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, right? It doesn't take away from the devastation and heartbreak that is Kam Williams' injury -- a...Read Full Story
A new era of Kentucky football is being ushered in not just by fresh blood, but by young blood. The youngest coach in the SEC has assembled a large...Read Full Story
Texas' drop coverage defense didn't do enough to trip up Kentucky during Wednesday night's game in Rupp Arena. Head coach Mark Pope knew coming...Read Full Story
Big news ahead of snowmageddon in Kentucky this weekend -- tipoff between the Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels has been moved up, the school has...Read Full Story
The college football free agency period is pretty much over at the this point. There are still a few holdovers as programs put the finishing touches...Read Full Story
It's Thursday, and we've got another Kentucky Basketball win to celebrate — and another injury to worry about. However, an epic winter storm is on...Read Full Story
We're beginning to see just how good Denzel Aberdeen truly is as a basketball player. After taking a backseat at Florida for the last three seasons,...Read Full Story
Greg Williams Sr. knew something wasn't right when he saw his son, Kam, limp straight back to the training room early in the second half of...Read Full Story
