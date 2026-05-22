Miami Dolphins bringing on a former Kentucky offensive lineman

The Miami Dolphins made a handful of roster moves on Thursday, one involving a former Wildcat.

Offensive tackle Marques Cox, who played a couple of years at Kentucky (2023-24), was one of two players signed by the Dolphins as a free agent, the team announced. Miami also picked up running back Carlos Washington Jr. while waiving tight end Jalin Conyers and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels.

Cox was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but found his way onto a couple of franchises last season. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in April 2025, but was waived right before the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound native of Illinois then signed with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in December before his contract expired at the end of the regular season. The Broncos scooped him up again in January, but waived him for a second time earlier this month.

Now on his third pro team, the 26-year-old will look to make the Dolphins’ final roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Roster Moves | We have signed tackle Marques Cox and running back Carlos Washington Jr.



We have also waived tight end Jalin Conyers and guard/tackle Braeden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/gZ16VAmoUd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 21, 2026

Primarily suiting up at left tackle, Cox spent seven total seasons in college. He started his career at Northern Illinois for five seasons (2018-22), appearing in 36 games for the Huskies. Cox was able to secure a few extra college seasons due to COVID, a redshirt true freshman season, and a medical redshirt in 2022. He ended up spending the final two years at Kentucky under former head coach Mark Stoops.

Cox was a significant transfer addition at the time for the Wildcats, and that played out on the field. He appeared in all 25 games during his two seasons at UK, making the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List in both. He was a Preseason All-SEC going into his final college season in 2024, serving as a crucial piece to Kentucky’s offensive line.

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