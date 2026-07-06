KSR Baseball
Kentucky transfer Michael Gardner will continue college baseball career at Villanova
Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters and addressing depth in college baseball free agency but has also lost some members of the 2026 roster. An infielder has found a new home. Michael Gardner is headed to the Big East.
The transfer committed to Villanova on Wednesday.
Michael Gardner is a Long Island native who spent just one season with the Kentucky baseball program. A former top-500 recruit in the 2026 high school cycle, Gardner was ranked as a top-20 player coming out of New York. After spending the 2025 summer in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, Gardner did not appear in a game this season as he took a redshirt.
Gardner will be closer to home to finish out his college baseball career. The transfer has four years of eligibility remaining.
Kentucky baseball transfer tracker
Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.
- RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC
- RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State
- RHP Bryson Treichel (So.) — Committed to Grand Canyon
- RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State
- LHP Toby Peterson (So.)
- C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)
- C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech
- OF Ryan Schwartz (So.) — Committed to Michigan
- C Alex Duffey (Sr.)
- RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
- INF Michael Gardner (Fr.) — Committed to Villanova
- INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.