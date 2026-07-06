Kentucky transfer Michael Gardner will continue college baseball career at Villanova

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters and addressing depth in college baseball free agency but has also lost some members of the 2026 roster. An infielder has found a new home. Michael Gardner is headed to the Big East.

The transfer committed to Villanova on Wednesday.

Michael Gardner is a Long Island native who spent just one season with the Kentucky baseball program. A former top-500 recruit in the 2026 high school cycle, Gardner was ranked as a top-20 player coming out of New York. After spending the 2025 summer in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, Gardner did not appear in a game this season as he took a redshirt.

Gardner will be closer to home to finish out his college baseball career. The transfer has four years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.

RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC

(RSo.) — Committed to USC RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State

(RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State RHP Bryson Treichel (So.) — Committed to Grand Canyon

(So.) — Committed to Grand Canyon RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State

(So.) — Committed to Missouri State LHP Toby Peterson (So.)

(So.) C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech

(Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech OF Ryan Schwartz (So.) — Committed to Michigan

(So.) — Committed to Michigan C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.) — Committed to Villanova

(Fr.) — Committed to Villanova INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Kentucky baseball transfer commits