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Kentucky transfer Michael Gardner will continue college baseball career at Villanova

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
5h
Villanova
(Photo courtesy of Villanova baseball.)

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters and addressing depth in college baseball free agency but has also lost some members of the 2026 roster. An infielder has found a new home. Michael Gardner is headed to the Big East.

The transfer committed to Villanova on Wednesday.

Michael Gardner is a Long Island native who spent just one season with the Kentucky baseball program. A former top-500 recruit in the 2026 high school cycle, Gardner was ranked as a top-20 player coming out of New York. After spending the 2025 summer in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, Gardner did not appear in a game this season as he took a redshirt.

Gardner will be closer to home to finish out his college baseball career. The transfer has four years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.

  • RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC
  • RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State
  • RHP Bryson Treichel (So.) — Committed to Grand Canyon
  • RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State
  • LHP Toby Peterson (So.)
  • Tagger Tyson (Jr.)
  • Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech
  • OF Ryan Schwartz (So.) — Committed to Michigan
  • Alex Duffey (Sr.)
  • RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
  • INF Michael Gardner (Fr.) — Committed to Villanova
  • INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Kentucky baseball transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | AkronRedshirt SeniorAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright StateSeniorAll-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | SeattleRedshirt JuniorMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMarylandJuniorMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J.) HighRiderRedshirt SeniorTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee TechRedshirt JuniorShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western CarolinaSeniorFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’sJuniorAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndianaRedshirt SophomoreLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
Cooper CorkreanLHP (6-3, 200)Katy (Texas) Cinco RanchGalveston College | New MexicoSeniorFormer JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
Riley JacksonC/1B (6-1, 205)Melbourne (Fla.) Eau GallieFlorida State | HoustonSeniorSlugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.

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Curated by editors

2026-07-05
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