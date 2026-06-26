Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Headlines 2026 UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class

The UK Athletics Hall of Fame is adding six new members in the fall of 2026. It’s a group that includes Kentucky National Champions and All-SEC standouts.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is the household name in this year’s Hall of Fame Class. The Second Team All-American became the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft after he helped guide the Wildcats to a National Championship in 2012. John Calipari often used MKG as an example by retelling a story from that game. Late in the game, the freshman got beat back-door, but never gave up on the play, and swatted the shot from behind.

After spending eight years in the NBA, Kidd-Gilchrist has become an advocate for those who deal with a speech impediment. He spearheaded legislation in Kentucky to expand insurance coverage for speech therapy. Kidd-Gilchrist is the fourth Calipari player to enter the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, following Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, and John Wall.

This year’s football representative is Paul Calhoun, who played with Will Stein’s father, Matt, in the early 80s. Typically, when players earn All-SEC recognition at multiple positions, it’s at their primary spot and as a returner. Calhoun was an All-SEC safety and an All-SEC punter, who still holds the record for the longest punt in school history with an 80-yarder. In his final game, Calhoun picked off a pass to help the Cats secure a win over Wisconsin in the Hall of Fame Game. His seven interceptions in 1984 are the second-most in UK single-season history.

Patty Jo Hedges-Ward was a contemporary of Calhoun’s. The all-time assist leader for the Wildcats, she led the Kentucky women’s basketball program to its first-ever SEC Tournament Championship in 1982. That year, the Wildcats’ season ended in the Elite Eight, still the program’s high-water mark. She also won a gold medal for Team USA in the Pan-Am Games before her post-playing career kicked off as a KHSAA Hall of Famer.

Leah Edmond is arguably the greatest player in Kentucky volleyball history. The dominant outside hitter holds the school record for kills (1,978). She was a four-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year. Even though she last suited up for the Wildcats in 2019, she’s still dominating in the professional ranks and juggling time as a volleyball broadcaster for ESPN.

Tim Duckworth made history during his track and field career at Kentucky. In 2018, he became just the second man to ever win the indoor heptathlon and outdoor decathlon National Championship in the same season.

Asia Seidt was the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, covering all female athletes in all sports in all three divisions. The Kentucky swimmer qualified for the NCAA Championships four times, earned 21 All-American honors and 15 SEC medals.

The 2026 Class will be honored in Lexington during Hall of Fame Weekend, September 25-26. Kentucky will host South Alabama on Saturday at Kroger Field. Learn more about the UK Hall of Famers here.