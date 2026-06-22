Michigan's Dusty May has agreed to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks

All eyes have been on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 NBA Draft, but another major development is going to steal the headlines.

According to multiple reports, Michigan men’s basketball head coach Dusty May has agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks as the franchise’s new head coach. The 49-year-old is less than three months removed from winning the NCAA Tournament with the Wolverines.

After six successful seasons at FAU, including a Final Four appearance in 2023, May spent two years in Ann Arbor, posting an overall record of 64-13 (33-7 Big Ten) at Michigan. He’ll take over for a Mavericks team that is now led by new President Masai Ujiri, who quickly removed Jason Kidd as head coach back in the spring once he took the job.

May will coach rising superstar wing Cooper Flagg in Dallas, along with former Kentucky forward PJ Washington.

BREAKING: University of Michigan coach Dusty May has agreed to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell me, @AdamSchefter, @PeteThamel. Major college-to-pro jump for the 2026 NCAA championship coach and swing for the Mavericks and Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/rwlwhRtNfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

This news will have massive implications at both the college and NBA levels. With the Mavericks, May will coach a budding star in Flagg during his first run as a head coach in the pros. That’s a pretty good starting point. Dallas also has the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s loaded draft. With Ujiri now running the team, the Mavericks will look to get back into being a playoff contender sooner rather than later.

In the college world, a top job has now opened midway through the offseason, right as summer practices are beginning across the country. Who will Michigan go after as a replacement? What happens with the current team? ESPN has the Wolverines as the preseason No. 3 team in the country after May reloaded the roster in the portal. Players have a 15-day window to enter the portal once a coaching change occurs, which opens five days after the news is made official.

Then there’s the Nikola Kusturica angle of all this. The 17-year-old Serbian star has been linked to Michigan, along with the likes of Kentucky, UCLA, and others. Does this take the Wolverines out of contention to land his talents? His decision could come before the end of the month. A ton of dominoes are about to start falling…