Michigan Might be the Messiest College Basketball Program in America

The college basketball world got flipped upside down Dusty May abruptly announced his departure from Michigan to become the next head basketball coach for the Dallas Mavericks. While our heads were spinning from afar, this is just another day in the life of a Michigan basketball fan.

The Wolverines have taken plenty of heat for their football coaches’ off-field antics over the last five years. Michigan Men are just as messy on the hardwood.

May becomes the second of Michigan’s last three basketball coaches to leave Ann Arbor to lead an NBA franchise. At least in John Beilein’s case, he spent 12 seasons at Michigan instead of just two for May. Beilein also made the move in mid-May, giving the folks in Ann Arbor more time to pick up the pieces to the puzzle.

In case you forgot how things went for Beilein in Cleveland, he did not finish one season of his five-year NBA contract. He was fired after only 54 games and one very awkward locker room situation.

“I didn’t realize that I had said the word ‘thugs,’ but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it,” Beilein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “I meant to say slugs, as in slow-moving. We weren’t playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That’s what I was trying to say. I’ve already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand.”

Who amongst us hasn’t tried to call someone a slug and accidentally called them a thug? If you thought that was silly, let me remind you of some other messy Michigan basketball moments.

Firing a Michigan Coach Before a National Championship

Once upon a time, the sport’s most successful coaches leveled up to become athletic directors, while some wore two hats at the same time. That was the case in 1989 when Bo Schembechler was the head football coach and Michigan athletic director. As you might suspect, that created some friction with the basketball program.

“When Schembechler became the athletic director, he gave me no indication he would be behind basketball the way I needed him to be behind it,” Bill Frieder recalled in 2019.

Arizona State had persistently pursued the back-to-back Big Ten Champion. Frieder was ready for a fresh start after the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for Frieder, the news broke before the first game tipped off.

Schembechler told Frieder, “A Michigan Man will coach Michigan!” He fired Frieder and handed the reins to Steve Fisher. He won his first six games to give Michigan its first National Championship. Frieder, a Michigan graduate, only went to two NCAA Tournaments in eight years at Arizona State.

The Fab Five’s Breakup

The Fab Five is exalted as one of the greatest teams to ever play basketball, but did they ever win a title? Nope, don’t think so. They should not have even played for one in 1993. Pitino’s Cats had them on the ropes at the Superdome until Johnny Whistle sent Jamal Mashburn to the bench with five fouls.

Setting all bitter biases aside, they were an important pop cultural phenomenon that grew in infamy thanks to Chris Webber’s timeout. It got significantly worse years later when the world learned that a booster paid Webber and other teammates more than $600,000. The feds got involved, and Michigan ultimately disassociated from Webber for a decade.

The messy breakup festered even after he returned to the Big House for a football game in 2018. Michigan AD Warde Manuel informally apologized in 2021, and three years later the entire Fab Five finally reunited for the first time since they played together in the early 90s.

Juwan Howard’s Fight, Suspension, and Firing

If James Harden eats his way out of town, Juwan Howard fought his way out of Ann Arbor.

He got tagged with a 5-game suspension for the incident, but that was not the former Fab Fiver’s last altercation. Howard underwent heart surgery that forced him to miss the start of the 2023-24 season. While working his way back into coaching shape, he was in an assistant role for two weeks. During that time, he was involved in an incident at practice with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson. Howard didn’t get suspended for that altercation, but he did get fired a few months later for only posting nine wins in a season.

To Howard’s credit, he saw Chris Webber’s messy breakup with Michigan and kept it cool when his son stuck around and played for May.

Michigan reached the college basketball mountaintop. Dusty May was not content to see the sights for long. Prepare for more chaos in Ann Arbor on the horizon.