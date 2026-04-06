Michigan Should Have Zero Basketball National Championships

The National Championship is about to tip-off between Michigan and UConn. The Huskies are the sport’s top program of the 21st century, winning six titles since 1999 and appearing in nine Final Fours this millennium. Alex Karaban can become the first player to win three National Championships since UCLA’s Larry Farmer and Larry Hollyfield from 1971-73.

Despite the Huskies’ recent pedigree, it is Michigan who is a 6.5-point favorite in the title game. The Wolverines aren’t strangers to this stage, reaching three Final Fours since the Fab Five went back-to-back in 1992-93. The program also has a National Championship banner hanging in Ann Arbor, but should it?

The 1989 National Championship should be remembered as one of sports’ greatest fallacies, yet Seton Hall does not get proper recognition for an all-time snub.

The Pirates led by one in the final seconds as Michigan’s Rumeal Robinson dribbled the length of the floor, seeking a game-winning shot. When he reached the paint, he looked to kick it to an open man. That’s when an official had his One Shining Moment. John Clougherty called a phantom foul on Gerald Green, sending Robinson to the free throw line with three seconds to play. He delivered in the pressure-packed situation and sunk both attempts to give Michigan the lead.

P.J. Carlesimo’s Pirates actually got a good look on the other end of the floor, but the potential game-winner banked off the glass, giving Steve Fisher — who took over the program ahead of the NCAA Tournament run — a National Title.

Give Carlesimo credit. His team got absolutely hosed, but he never blamed the phantom foul for the loss.

On a night when Michigan seeks its second National Championship, now is a good time to remember that its first deserves one giant asterisk.