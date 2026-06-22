Michigan to promote Mike Boynton to interim coach after Dusty May's departure

That didn’t take long. Just a few hours after the bombshell news that Dusty May is leaving Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks dropped, the Wolverines already have their new coach in sight. Michigan will promote associate head coach Mike Bonyton to interim coach, according to Pete Nakos.

Boynton has been Michigan’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, Dusty May’s first hire after taking the job in April 2024. Before that, he spent seven seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma State (where he coached Brandon Garrison). Boynton is expected to keep Michigan’s roster together for the upcoming season. Matt Norlander is reporting that he met with every player on the roster this morning, and the Wolverines are even considering promoting him from interim coach to full-time head coach in the coming days and weeks. The reigning national champions were set to begin summer practices today, but obviously, that may be postponed a bit, given today’s developments.

While it sounds like the Wolverines will keep everyone on board, Michigan’s players will be able to enter the transfer portal five days after the interim or head coach hire is announced. The portal will be open for 15 days. Despite losing four starters from last year’s team that won the national championship, Michigan is considered a preseason top-five team. Starting point guard Eliot Cadeau is back, along with sixth man Trey McKenney, and the Wolverines pulled in several players from the portal, including Cincinnati’s Moustapha Thiam, Tennessee’s J.P. Estrella, and LSU’s Jalen Reed, and five-star guard Brandon McCoy from the high school ranks.

The Michigan news is interesting for Kentucky fans for a few reasons. The first is Nikola Kusturica, the 17-year-old Serbian star who is considering making the jump to college basketball this fall. Kentucky is among the teams recruiting Kusturica, who will play two seasons of college basketball before being eligible for the NBA Draft; in fact, the Cats were considered the favorite last week, but the momentum shifted to Michigan and UCLA over the weekend. Obviously, May’s departure may change that, giving Kentucky some new life in the recruitment. Mark Pope’s team is in good shape right now, but if you can add a player like Kusturica, a potential lottery pick when the time comes, you do it. Kentucky certainly has the resources.

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Something else to consider: before Boynton was tabbed as the interim — and potentially, full-time — head coach, Billy Donovan was mentioned as a candidate. Donovan stepped down as head coach of the Chicago Bulls in April and is reportedly interested in returning to college basketball. Obviously, that won’t happen with Michigan, at least not this year, which means Donovan will still be around next spring when the coaching carousel starts up again. We’re all very happy that things seem to be headed in the right direction with Pope ahead of year three, but today, Seth Davis tweeted this reminder that Donovan will be out there, waiting on a call from a major college basketball program if it comes.

“From what I’m hearing, Billy Donovan is not averse to coaching in college again,” Davis tweeted. “Not dissuaded by the changes in the least. His issue was that the NBA season always ended too late for him to consider any opportunities. He didn’t want to bail on the Bulls this year even though no one would have begrudged him leaving a non-playoff team for a place like North Carolina. Donovan wouldn’t even have the conversation until the season was over.

“He is back in Florida for the winter and biding his time. Even if Michigan doesn’t pluck him now, he’ll be sitting there all winter potentially sifting through the opportunity (and others like it) next spring.”

From what I'm hearing, Billy Donovan is not averse to coaching in college again. Not dissuaded by the changes in the least. His issue was that the NBA season always ended too late for him to consider any opportunities. He didn't want to bail on the Bulls this year even though no… — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) June 22, 2026

Hopefully, things go so well this season that we don’t have to endure another coaching search, which could include yet another round of “Will he or won’t he” with Billy Donovan. Yet another reason not to give up in the pursuit of Kusturica.