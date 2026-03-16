Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg says Kentucky offered him '$7 to 9' million in transfer portal

NIL and revenue sharing have turned college athletes into multi-millionaires, but even this one doesn’t quite pass the smell test.

In an interview with Larry Lage of the Associated Press, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg claims that Kentucky offered him “$7 to 9” million in the transfer portal last offseason to come play for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-9 forward ultimately committed to Dusty May and the Wolverines in April 2025.

“They (Kentucky) started the number with $7 to 9 (million),” Lendeborg told Lage. “They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here.”

Yaxel Lendeborg tells AP Kentucky offered him $7 to 9 million before he chose Michiganhttps://t.co/lePYj7ALio — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 16, 2026

It was reported at the time that Mark Pope and Kentucky were in contact with Lendeborg after he entered his name into the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The two even met in Chicago last spring. Arkansas, BYU, Auburn, and others were also involved in Lendeborg’s recruitment.

Lendeborg, 23, has done well for himself at Michigan this season, helping lead the Wolverines to a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament behind a 31-3 overall record. Considered one of the top portal players last offseason after two years at UAB, he averaged 14.4 points, seven rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 50.6 percent shooting this season for Michigan. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and is likely to be a consensus All-American once those are announced.

But something about this $7-9 million claim doesn’t add all the way up — even with Kentucky reportedly spending upwards of $20 million on this season’s roster. For starters, two million dollars is quite the gap in the alleged offer. Regardless, most agents would tell their clients to jump on those numbers immediately. In the article, Lage writes that Lendeborg said he “would have earned about three times more money if he suited up for Mark Pope and the Wildcats” compared to what he’s making at Michigan this season.

That’s a lot of coin to turn down. It’s also a lot of coin to potentially hand over to one singular player. $7-9 million would easily make him among the highest-paid players in college basketball, if not the highest.

“I was thinking long term,” Lendeborg told Lage. “What if I mess up my career because I chased the money instead of a future? Another big reason why I went with Dusty was he didn’t talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals.”

It feels like something might be getting lost in translation here. But hey, if that’s truly how it played out, then good for Lendeborg. He’s had a successful season and is a projected first-round pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. ESPN has him going 17th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. This time last year, he was still a projected first-round pick, but in the back end of the order. Now he can compete for a national championship before embarking on his professional journey.